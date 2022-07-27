Alabama lands No. 1 safety Caleb Downs

Ten days after pulling Rivals100 running back Justice Haynes out of Georgia, the Crimson Tide landed a commitment from Caleb Downs . The No. 1 safety in the 2023 class chose Alabama over Georgia , Ohio State , Notre Dame , and North Carolina .

On why he chose Alabama: "Winning tradition that they’ve had while (head coach Nick Saban) has been the coach there is second to none. Great program, great development, it’s been shown throughout the years. Their DB coaches, Travaris Robinson (cornerbacks) and Charles Kelly (safeties), and Coach Saban, know exactly what they’re doing. They’re trying to develop people and put them in a great position to get to the league."

On Saban's defensive pedigree: "It’s hard to compare him to anybody because he’s been doing this as long as he’s been alive for football and college football. Just being in a position to be coached by him is a great thing. I’d love to play for him."

On cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson: "Coach Robinson has been recruiting me since my freshman year. I’ve known him for three and a half years now. So just the ability to go play for him after knowing him for this long and him staying steady recruiting me through South Carolina and Miami and now Alabama is a big thing."

On what about his Alabama official visit sold him on the Crimson Tide: "How on the same page everybody was. Everybody was saying the same type of stuff, everybody saw me playing the same positions, the development was going to be very similar at each coach. They would have a lot of people watching me, which would have a positive effect."

On teaming up with Haynes: "It’s a big thing. It wasn’t really planned, but it happened. It’s a great thing. I’ll be hanging out with him for three to four years, so that’s good."