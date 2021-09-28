Alabama lands monster commitment from Georgia

Elijah Pritchett, four-star offensive tackle from Carver High School in Columbus, Georgia, announced his commitment on Tuesday afternoon to the University of Alabama. Pritchett chose the Crimson Tide over Florida State, Georgia and USC.

Pritchett took four visits to Alabama this year including the Crimson Tide's home opener against Mercer. He attended the A-Day game, took an official visit in June and also returned to Tuscaloosa in July for the Champions Cook Out.

Many pegged Florida State as the favorite for Pritchett following his visit to Tallahassee for the Notre Dame game. However, after visiting Alabama again with his family and the winless season thus far for the Seminoles momentum shifted back in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Pritchett also took a visit to Georgia this past weekend. He was scheduled to also visit USC this month prior to the Trojans firing Clay Helton after losing to Stanford on September 11. The Pac-12 program was eliminated from competition.

Alabama considered Pritchett a top priority target on the offensive front from the very early stages of his recruitment. He is commitment No.15 for the Crimson Tide as he joins Tyler Booker and Dayne Shor as Alabama's offensive line commitments. Alabama signed the best offensive line class in 2021. Alabama continues to have a tremendous amount of success recruiting the position under new offensive line coach Doug Marrone who replaced Kyle Flood (Texas).

"Rather than saying what all I like about them (Alabama) I'll say something that is different- I have a connection with the commitments at Alabama with guys like Ty (Simpson) and Emmanuel (Henderson) that I don't have at other schools," Pritchett told BamaInsider after attending the Champions Cook Out.

"I connect with more people at Alabama than anywhere else. I was around Ty and Emmanuel this past weekend. They have been recruiting me hard to Alabama and trying to get me to come there. It's been good."

Pritchett announced his commitment via CBSSports HQ on Tuesday afternoon. He pointed out the championships and relationships as key factors in his decision.

"I committed to Alabama mainly because of the coaches, players and environment," he told CBSSports HQ. "No other schools can show me rings on rings on rings. I like what they are doing over there a lot! Everyone over here is a big Georgia fan. I have to go my own way. This is the best decision I had."

"I went to the Alabama/Mercer game. I told Coach Saban I wanted to be a part of something special. I told him I wanted to solidly commit. His whole day brightened up after that. He had a smile on his face the rest of the day."

