Alabama lands league-best 15 selections on preseason coaches All-SEC team
Alabama led the conference with 15 selections on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team released Tuesday. Alabama and Georgia both had 14 players selected between the three teams. Georgia led the conference with 10 first-team selections and was followed by LSU with six and Alabama with five.
The Crimson Tide had five first-team selections, while the Bulldogs landed a conference-best 10.
Alabama's first-team selections included offensive tackle J.C. Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and placekicker Will Reichard. McKinstry also earned a first-team selection as a return specialist.
The Crimson Tide placed seven players on the second team. Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Tyler Booker made the second team unit on offense, while defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe joined defensive back Malachi Moore on the second defense. Long snapper Kneeland Hibbett also earned a second-team spot.
Alabama’s three third-team selections were receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, defensive lineman Tim Smith and linebacker Chris Braswell.
Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Jayden Daniels LSU
RB — Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss
RB — Raheim Sanders Arkansas
WR — Malik Nabers LSU
WR — Antwane Wells* South Carolina
WR — Ladd McConkey* Georgia
TE — Brock Bowers Georgia
OL — JC Latham Alabama
OL — Tate Ratledge Georgia
OL — Will Campbell LSU
OL — Amarius Mims Georgia
C — Sedrick Van Pran Georgia
AP — Ainias Smith Texas A&M
Defense
DL — Mekhi Wingo LSU
DL —Mykel Williams Georgia
DL — Nazir Stackhouse Georgia
DL — Maason Smith LSU
LB — Dallas Turner Alabama
LB — Harold Perkins LSU
LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson Georgia
DB — Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama
DB — Malaki Starks Georgia
DB — Javon Bullard Georgia
DB — Dwight McGlothern Arkansas
Special teams
PK — Will Reichard Alabama
P — Kai Kroeger South Carolina
RS — Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama
KOS — Mitch Jeter South Carolina
LS — Wesley Schelling Vanderbilt
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — KJ Jefferson Arkansas
RB — Jase McClellan Alabama
RB — Kendall Milton Georgia
WR — Bru McCoy Tennessee
WR — Evan Stewart* Texas A&M
WR — Will Sheppard* Vanderbilt
WR — Jermaine Burton* Alabama
TE — Mason Taylor LSU
OL — Javon Foster Missouri
OL — Brady Latham Arkansas
OL — Tyler Booker Alabama
OL — Xavier Truss* Georgia
OL — Emery Jones* LSU
C — Beaux Limmer Arkansas
AP — Tulu Griffin Mississippi State
Defense
DL — McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M
DL — Jaheim Oatis Alabama
DL — Deone Walker Kentucky
DL — Justin Eboigbe Alabama
LB — Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State
LB — Smael Mondon Georgia
LB — JJ Weaver Kentucky
DB — Kamari Lassiter Georgia
DB — Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri
DB — Malachi Moore Alabama
DB — Demani Richardson Texas A&M
Special teams
PK — Harrison Mevis Missouri
P — Nik Constantinou Texas A&M
RS — Ainias Smith Texas A&M
KOS — Nathan Dibert LSU
LS — Kneeland Hibbett Alabama
THIRD TEAM
Offense
QB — Will Rogers Mississippi State
RB — Trevor Etienne Florida
RB — Jarquez Hunter Auburn
WR — Luther Burden III Missouri
WR — Ainias Smith* Texas A&M
WR — Ja’Corey Brooks* Alabama
TE — Luke Deal* Auburn
TE —Caden Prieskorn* Ole Miss
TE — Michael Trigg* Ole Miss
TE —Trey Knox* South Carolina
OL — Layden Robinson Texas A&M
OL— Eli Cox Kentucky
OL — Jeremy James Ole Miss
OL — Kam Stutts* AuburnOL Javontez Spraggins* Tennessee
OL — Micah Pettus* Ole MissC Cooper Mays Tennessee
AP — Dakereon Joyner South Carolina
Defense
DL — Princely Umanmiellen Florida
DL — Tonka Hemingway South Carolina
DL — Jared Ivey Ole Miss
DL — Tim Smith* Alabama
DL — Darius Robinson* Missouri
LB — Ty’Ron Hopper Missouri
LB — Jett Johnson Mississippi State
LB — Chris Braswell Alabama
DB — Marcellas Dial South Carolina
DB — Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn
DB — Jason Marshall Florida
DB — Greg Brooks LSU
Special teams
PK — Cam Little Arkansas
P — Oscar Chapman* Auburn
P — Matthew Hayball* Vanderbilt
RS — Tulu Griffin Mississippi State
LS —Slade Roy LSU
*denotes tie in votes, ties are not broken.