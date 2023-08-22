Alabama led the conference with 15 selections on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team released Tuesday. Alabama and Georgia both had 14 players selected between the three teams. Georgia led the conference with 10 first-team selections and was followed by LSU with six and Alabama with five.

The Crimson Tide had five first-team selections, while the Bulldogs landed a conference-best 10.

Alabama's first-team selections included offensive tackle J.C. Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and placekicker Will Reichard. McKinstry also earned a first-team selection as a return specialist.

The Crimson Tide placed seven players on the second team. Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Tyler Booker made the second team unit on offense, while defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe joined defensive back Malachi Moore on the second defense. Long snapper Kneeland Hibbett also earned a second-team spot.

Alabama’s three third-team selections were receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, defensive lineman Tim Smith and linebacker Chris Braswell.