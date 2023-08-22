News More News
ago football Edit

Alabama lands league-best 15 selections on preseason coaches All-SEC team

Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama led the conference with 15 selections on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team released Tuesday. Alabama and Georgia both had 14 players selected between the three teams. Georgia led the conference with 10 first-team selections and was followed by LSU with six and Alabama with five.

The Crimson Tide had five first-team selections, while the Bulldogs landed a conference-best 10.

Alabama's first-team selections included offensive tackle J.C. Latham, linebacker Dallas Turner, defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry and placekicker Will Reichard. McKinstry also earned a first-team selection as a return specialist.

The Crimson Tide placed seven players on the second team. Running back Jase McClellan, wide receiver Jermaine Burton and offensive lineman Tyler Booker made the second team unit on offense, while defensive linemen Jaheim Oatis and Justin Eboigbe joined defensive back Malachi Moore on the second defense. Long snapper Kneeland Hibbett also earned a second-team spot.

Alabama’s three third-team selections were receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, defensive lineman Tim Smith and linebacker Chris Braswell.

Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Jayden Daniels LSU

RB — Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss

RB — Raheim Sanders Arkansas

WR — Malik Nabers LSU

WR — Antwane Wells* South Carolina

WR — Ladd McConkey* Georgia

TE — Brock Bowers Georgia

OL — JC Latham Alabama

OL — Tate Ratledge Georgia

OL — Will Campbell LSU

OL — Amarius Mims Georgia

C — Sedrick Van Pran Georgia

AP — Ainias Smith Texas A&M

Defense

DL — Mekhi Wingo LSU

DL —Mykel Williams Georgia

DL — Nazir Stackhouse Georgia

DL — Maason Smith LSU

LB — Dallas Turner Alabama

LB — Harold Perkins LSU

LB — Jamon Dumas-Johnson Georgia

DB — Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama

DB — Malaki Starks Georgia

DB — Javon Bullard Georgia

DB — Dwight McGlothern Arkansas

Special teams

PK — Will Reichard Alabama

P — Kai Kroeger South Carolina

RS — Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama

KOS — Mitch Jeter South Carolina

LS — Wesley Schelling Vanderbilt

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — KJ Jefferson Arkansas

RB — Jase McClellan Alabama

RB — Kendall Milton Georgia

WR — Bru McCoy Tennessee

WR — Evan Stewart* Texas A&M

WR — Will Sheppard* Vanderbilt

WR — Jermaine Burton* Alabama

TE — Mason Taylor LSU

OL — Javon Foster Missouri

OL — Brady Latham Arkansas

OL — Tyler Booker Alabama

OL — Xavier Truss* Georgia

OL — Emery Jones* LSU

C — Beaux Limmer Arkansas

AP — Tulu Griffin Mississippi State

Defense

DL — McKinnley Jackson Texas A&M

DL — Jaheim Oatis Alabama

DL — Deone Walker Kentucky

DL — Justin Eboigbe Alabama

LB — Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State

LB — Smael Mondon Georgia

LB — JJ Weaver Kentucky

DB — Kamari Lassiter Georgia

DB — Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri

DB — Malachi Moore Alabama

DB — Demani Richardson Texas A&M

Special teams

PK — Harrison Mevis Missouri

P — Nik Constantinou Texas A&M

RS — Ainias Smith Texas A&M

KOS — Nathan Dibert LSU

LS — Kneeland Hibbett Alabama

THIRD TEAM

Offense

QB — Will Rogers Mississippi State

RB — Trevor Etienne Florida

RB — Jarquez Hunter Auburn

WR — Luther Burden III Missouri

WR — Ainias Smith* Texas A&M

WR — Ja’Corey Brooks* Alabama

TE — Luke Deal* Auburn

TE —Caden Prieskorn* Ole Miss

TE — Michael Trigg* Ole Miss

TE —Trey Knox* South Carolina

OL — Layden Robinson Texas A&M

OL— Eli Cox Kentucky

OL — Jeremy James Ole Miss

OL — Kam Stutts* AuburnOL Javontez Spraggins* Tennessee

OL — Micah Pettus* Ole MissC Cooper Mays Tennessee

AP — Dakereon Joyner South Carolina

Defense

DL — Princely Umanmiellen Florida
DL — Tonka Hemingway South Carolina
DL — Jared Ivey Ole Miss
DL — Tim Smith* Alabama
DL — Darius Robinson* Missouri
LB — Ty’Ron Hopper Missouri
LB — Jett Johnson Mississippi State
LB — Chris Braswell Alabama
DB — Marcellas Dial South Carolina
DB — Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn
DB — Jason Marshall Florida
DB — Greg Brooks LSU

Special teams

PK — Cam Little Arkansas

P — Oscar Chapman* Auburn

P — Matthew Hayball* Vanderbilt

RS — Tulu Griffin Mississippi State

LS —Slade Roy LSU

*denotes tie in votes, ties are not broken.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}