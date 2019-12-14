News More News
Alabama lands four-star commitment Ronald Williams

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network.

The Crimson Tide landed Ronald Williams, a four-star cornerback from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas on Saturday night.

“I just felt it was the best place for me,” Williams said following his commitment.

In a recent interview with Andrew Bone, Williams talked about his visit to Tuscaloosa.

"My official visit host was Josh McMillion and Pat Surtain. I enjoyed hanging out with them. They were cool to be around. Really good dudes."

Williams recently became one of Alabama's top remaining targets after in-season evaluation. He has felt the love from Alabama since he was offered on October 28.

"They made me feel good about them since day one, but it was better in-person because I actually got to be around them," he said. "I spent most of my time with Coach Kelly, Coach Scott and Coach Saban.

