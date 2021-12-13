Alabama lands five on 2021 Associated Press All-America team

Alabama placed five players, including a nation-best three first-team selections, on The Associated Press All-America team announced Monday morning.

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young earned the first-team spot at quarterback while Jameson Williams was named a first-team wide receiver and Will Anderson Jr. earned first-team status as a linebacker. Last week, Young was voted The Associated Press’ college football player of the year.

Offensive tackle Evan Neal earned second-team honors for Alabama while safety Jordan Battle was selected to the third team.

Anderson previously earned first-team status by the Football Writers Association of America and the Walter Camp Foundation. The FWAA named Young a first-teamer, while Walter Camp put the Heisman winner on its second team behind Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. Neal was previously selected as a first-teamer by both the FWAA and Walter Camp.

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will take on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals Dec. 31. The game will be played inside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Cincinnati is represented on this year's AP All-America team by first-team cornerback Ahmad Gardner and second-team cornerback Coby Bryant.