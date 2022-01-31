Alabama lands first 2023 commitment

Elliot Washington, four-star cornerback from Venice High School in Florida, announced on Monday morning his commitment to the University of Alabama. Washington is the first commitment for the Crimson Tide in the 2023 class. He visited Tuscaloosa this past weekend for Junior Day.

"I had a good talk with Coach Saban," Washington told BamaInsider on Sunday after his visit with the Tide. "He talked about the program and expectations at Bama. He's very detail-oriented. You can tell he wants to get the most out of each player in his program.

"Coach Saban and Coach T-Rob talked about me being versatile enough to play multiple spots. Nickel/star, cornerback, or safety so having the size and speed to play all over the secondary where needed."

Washington recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss and four interceptions during the 2021 season. He measured 6-foot, 194-pounds during his visit to Alabama. His father, Elliot Washington, played basketball for the Crimson Tide between 1991-1993.

