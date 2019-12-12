Alabama lands conference-best five on SEC All-Freshman team
Alabama had a league-leading five players named to the SEC All-Freshman team, the conference announced Thursday. Offensive lineman Evan Neal was chosen to the offense, while defensive lineman Christian Barmore and linebackers Shane Lee and Christian Harris were named to the defense. Punter Ty Perine was named to the special teams.
Neal has started all 12 games for Alabama at left guard, helping the Crimson Tide No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense (48.3 points per game) and No. 7 in total offense (513.3 yards per game). He has not allowed a sack over 392 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Barmore made just one start but was one of Alabama’s most dangerous pass rushers. He is third on the team with six tackles for a loss and tied for fourth with two sacks. Barmore has also recorded four quarterback hurries.
Lee started all 12 games at Mike linebacker, filling in for Dylan Moses who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in fall camp. Lee is second on the team with 77 tackles. He has 5.5 tackles for a loss, including 3.5 sacks. Lee has also recorded three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and an interception.
Harris has started 11 games at Will linebacker, filling in for Joshua McMillon, who missed the year a knee injury. Harris has 54 stops, including 5.5 for a loss. He has five quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a 37-yard fumble return.
Perine played in six games, filling in after Will Reichard suffered a hip injury. The former walk-on is averaging 44.69 yards on 13 punts. He has posted three punts of 50-plus yards and dropped two punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.
Texas A&M had four representatives on the team, while Tennessee had three. Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy garnered recognition as a running back, all-purpose athlete and return specialist.
Georgia, LSU and South Carolina each had two student-athletes voted to the All-Freshman Team.
Auburn’s Bo Nix, an SEC All-Freshman Team honoree at quarterback, was named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.
SEC All-Freshman team
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL
Wanya Morris, Tennessee
Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Evan Neal, Alabama
WR
George Pickens, Georgia
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Bo Nix, Auburn
RB
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State
Travon Walker, Georgia
LB
Shane Lee, Alabama
Christian Harris, Alabama
Henry To'o To'o, Tennessee
DB
Derek Stingley, LSU
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Jammie Robinson, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Ty Perine, Alabama
RS
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
