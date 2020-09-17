 Alabama lands 11 on Preseason Coaches All-SEC team
Alabama lands conference-best 11 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC team

Alabama Crimson Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama landed a conference-best 11 players on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team, the league announced on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide also had a league-best eight first-team players including Najee Harris (running back), DeVonta Smith (wide receiver), Jaylen Waddle (wide receiver), Alex Leatherwood (offensive line) and Landon Dickerson (offensive line) on offense. The defensive first-team honorees are made up of Dylan Moses (linebacker), LaBryan Ray (defensive line) and Patrick Surtain II (defensive back). Waddle rounds out the first-team selections, landing an additional two spots on the specialist list as an all-purpose player and as a return specialist.

Deonte Brown (offensive line) was named to the second team, while Dickerson made another appearance on the third team (center), in addition to Evan Neal (offensive line) and Josh Jobe (defensive back).

The Crimson Tide welcomes back 18 starters and 55 lettermen for the 2020 season. On offense, 27 letter-winners and eight starters return while the defense will have 23 lettermen and seven starters back on the field, with three starting specialists returning, as well.

Alabama opens its 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 26, on the road against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff for the conference matchup is schedule for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team 

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE —Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL —Alex Leatherwood, AlabamaTrey Smith, TennesseeDarian Kinnard, KentuckyLandon Dickerson, Alabama

C —Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR —DeVonta Smith, AlabamaJaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB —Kyle Trask, Florida

RB —Najee Harris, AlabamaKylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP —Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL —Bobby Brown, Texas A&MLaBryan Ray, AlabamaBig Kat Bryant, AuburnJordan Davis, Georgia

LB —Dylan Moses, AlabamaK.J. Britt, AuburnNick Bolton, Missouri

DB —Patrick Surtain II, AlabamaDerek Stingley, LSURichard LeCounte, GeorgiaJacoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK —Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P —Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS —Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE —Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL —Sadarius Hutcherson, South CarolinaDeonte Brown, AlabamaLandon Young, KentuckyAustin Deculus, LSU*Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*Wanya Morris, Tennessee*Ed Ingram, LSU*

C —Trey Hill, Georgia

WR —George Pickens, GeorgiaTerrace Marshall, LSU

QB — Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB — Rakeem Boyd, ArkansasIsaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP —Derek Stingley, LSU

DEFENSE

DL —Kobie Whiteside, MissouriMalik Herring, GeorgiaAaron Sterling,South CarolinaDayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB —Henry To'o To'o, TennesseeMonty Rice, GeorgiaErroll Thompson, Mississippi State*Nakobe Dean, Georgia*Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB —Kaiir Elam, FloridaEric Stokes, GeorgiaDemani Richardson, Texas A&MTyree Gillespie, Missouri*Marco Wilson, Florida*Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK —Cade York, LSU

P —Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS —Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

THIRD TEAM

OFFENSE

TE — Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL —Carson Green, Texas A&MKenyon Green, Texas A&MEvan Neal, AlabamaDan Moore, Texas A&M

C —Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR —Seth Williams, AuburnElijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB — Bo Nix, Auburn

RB —Jerrion Ealy, Ole MissLarry Rountree, Missouri

AP —Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*Kadarius Toney, Florida*Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL —Zachary Carter, FloridaJosh Paschal, KentuckyKobe Jones, Mississippi StateGlen Logan, LSU

LB — Boogie Watson, KentuckyDimitri Moore, VanderbiltNolan Smith, Georgia*Ernest Jones, South Carolina*Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB —Jaycee Horn, South CarolinaBryce Thompson, TennesseeYusuf Corker, KentuckyChristian Tutt, Auburn*Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK —Evan McPherson, Florida

P — Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS —Christian Tutt, Auburn

