Alabama lands conference-best 11 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC team
Alabama landed a conference-best 11 players on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team, the league announced on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide also had a league-best eight first-team players including Najee Harris (running back), DeVonta Smith (wide receiver), Jaylen Waddle (wide receiver), Alex Leatherwood (offensive line) and Landon Dickerson (offensive line) on offense. The defensive first-team honorees are made up of Dylan Moses (linebacker), LaBryan Ray (defensive line) and Patrick Surtain II (defensive back). Waddle rounds out the first-team selections, landing an additional two spots on the specialist list as an all-purpose player and as a return specialist.
Deonte Brown (offensive line) was named to the second team, while Dickerson made another appearance on the third team (center), in addition to Evan Neal (offensive line) and Josh Jobe (defensive back).
The Crimson Tide welcomes back 18 starters and 55 lettermen for the 2020 season. On offense, 27 letter-winners and eight starters return while the defense will have 23 lettermen and seven starters back on the field, with three starting specialists returning, as well.
Alabama opens its 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 26, on the road against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff for the conference matchup is schedule for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE —Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL —Alex Leatherwood, AlabamaTrey Smith, TennesseeDarian Kinnard, KentuckyLandon Dickerson, Alabama
C —Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR —DeVonta Smith, AlabamaJaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB —Kyle Trask, Florida
RB —Najee Harris, AlabamaKylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP —Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL —Bobby Brown, Texas A&MLaBryan Ray, AlabamaBig Kat Bryant, AuburnJordan Davis, Georgia
LB —Dylan Moses, AlabamaK.J. Britt, AuburnNick Bolton, Missouri
DB —Patrick Surtain II, AlabamaDerek Stingley, LSURichard LeCounte, GeorgiaJacoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK —Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P —Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS —Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE —Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL —Sadarius Hutcherson, South CarolinaDeonte Brown, AlabamaLandon Young, KentuckyAustin Deculus, LSU*Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*Wanya Morris, Tennessee*Ed Ingram, LSU*
C —Trey Hill, Georgia
WR —George Pickens, GeorgiaTerrace Marshall, LSU
QB — Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB — Rakeem Boyd, ArkansasIsaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP —Derek Stingley, LSU
DEFENSE
DL —Kobie Whiteside, MissouriMalik Herring, GeorgiaAaron Sterling,South CarolinaDayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB —Henry To'o To'o, TennesseeMonty Rice, GeorgiaErroll Thompson, Mississippi State*Nakobe Dean, Georgia*Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB —Kaiir Elam, FloridaEric Stokes, GeorgiaDemani Richardson, Texas A&MTyree Gillespie, Missouri*Marco Wilson, Florida*Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK —Cade York, LSU
P —Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS —Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
TE — Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL —Carson Green, Texas A&MKenyon Green, Texas A&MEvan Neal, AlabamaDan Moore, Texas A&M
C —Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR —Seth Williams, AuburnElijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB — Bo Nix, Auburn
RB —Jerrion Ealy, Ole MissLarry Rountree, Missouri
AP —Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*Kadarius Toney, Florida*Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DEFENSE
DL —Zachary Carter, FloridaJosh Paschal, KentuckyKobe Jones, Mississippi StateGlen Logan, LSU
LB — Boogie Watson, KentuckyDimitri Moore, VanderbiltNolan Smith, Georgia*Ernest Jones, South Carolina*Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB —Jaycee Horn, South CarolinaBryce Thompson, TennesseeYusuf Corker, KentuckyChristian Tutt, Auburn*Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK —Evan McPherson, Florida
P — Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS —Christian Tutt, Auburn