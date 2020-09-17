Alabama landed a conference-best 11 players on the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team, the league announced on Thursday.

The Crimson Tide also had a league-best eight first-team players including Najee Harris (running back), DeVonta Smith (wide receiver), Jaylen Waddle (wide receiver), Alex Leatherwood (offensive line) and Landon Dickerson (offensive line) on offense. The defensive first-team honorees are made up of Dylan Moses (linebacker), LaBryan Ray (defensive line) and Patrick Surtain II (defensive back). Waddle rounds out the first-team selections, landing an additional two spots on the specialist list as an all-purpose player and as a return specialist.

Deonte Brown (offensive line) was named to the second team, while Dickerson made another appearance on the third team (center), in addition to Evan Neal (offensive line) and Josh Jobe (defensive back).

The Crimson Tide welcomes back 18 starters and 55 lettermen for the 2020 season. On offense, 27 letter-winners and eight starters return while the defense will have 23 lettermen and seven starters back on the field, with three starting specialists returning, as well.

Alabama opens its 2020 football season on Saturday, Sept. 26, on the road against the Missouri Tigers. Kickoff for the conference matchup is schedule for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.