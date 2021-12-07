Alabama lands conference-best 10 players on All-SEC team
Alabama team placed 10 players on this season's All-SEC team, the league office announced Tuesday. The Crimson Tide led the way with 11 All-SEC selections (Jameson Williams was listed on both offense and special teams), including six on first team. This marks the 14th straight season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.
Alabama's first-team selections included, Evan Neal (OL), Brian Robinson Jr. (RB), Williams (WR) and Bryce Young (QB) on offense as well as Jordan Battle (DB) and Will Anderson Jr. (LB) on defense
The Tide's second-team selections were John Metchie III (WR) on offense, Jalyn Armour-Davis (DB), Phidarian Mathis (DL) and Henry To’oTo’o (LB) on defense and Williams (KR specialist) on special teams.
The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.
2021 All-SEC team
First Team All-SEC
Offense
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama
RB — Tyler Badie, Missouri; Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama
WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama; Treylon Burks, Arkansas
TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL —Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Evan Neal, Alabama; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C — Luke Fortner, Kentucky
AP — Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Defense
DL —Jordan Davis, Georgia; Sam Williams, Ole Miss ;DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M; Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
LB — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Nakobe Dean, Georgia; Damone Clark, LSU
DB —Roger McCreary, Auburn; Jordan Battle, Alabama; Jaylan Foster, South Carolina; Montaric Brown, Arkansas
Special Teams
PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS —Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
QB — Matt Corral, Ole Miss
RB –Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama; Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky
TE —Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia; Ed Ingram, LSU; Cade Mays, Tennessee; Justin Shaffer, Georgia
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri
AP —Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Defense
DL — Phidarian Mathis, Alabama; Derick Hall, Auburn; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Jalen Carter, Georgia
LB — Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama; Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia; Theo Jackson, Tennessee; Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama; Lewis Cine, Georgia*; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State*
Special Teams
PK —Cade York, LSU
P —Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
RS —Jameson Williams, Alabama