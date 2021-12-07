 BamaInsider - Alabama lands conference-best 10 players on All-SEC team
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-07 14:12:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Alabama lands conference-best 10 players on All-SEC team

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama team placed 10 players on this season's All-SEC team, the league office announced Tuesday. The Crimson Tide led the way with 11 All-SEC selections (Jameson Williams was listed on both offense and special teams), including six on first team. This marks the 14th straight season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Alabama's first-team selections included, Evan Neal (OL), Brian Robinson Jr. (RB), Williams (WR) and Bryce Young (QB) on offense as well as Jordan Battle (DB) and Will Anderson Jr. (LB) on defense

The Tide's second-team selections were John Metchie III (WR) on offense, Jalyn Armour-Davis (DB), Phidarian Mathis (DL) and Henry To’oTo’o (LB) on defense and Williams (KR specialist) on special teams.

The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.

2021 All-SEC team 

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama

RB — Tyler Badie, Missouri; Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama; Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL —Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Evan Neal, Alabama; Kenyon Green, Texas A&M; Charles Cross, Mississippi State

C — Luke Fortner, Kentucky

AP — Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Defense

DL —Jordan Davis, Georgia; Sam Williams, Ole Miss ;DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M; Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LB — Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Nakobe Dean, Georgia; Damone Clark, LSU

DB —Roger McCreary, Auburn; Jordan Battle, Alabama; Jaylan Foster, South Carolina; Montaric Brown, Arkansas

Special Teams

PK — Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P — Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS —Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB — Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB –Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR — John Metchie III, Alabama; Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky

TE —Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia; Ed Ingram, LSU; Cade Mays, Tennessee; Justin Shaffer, Georgia

C — Michael Maietti, Missouri

AP —Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Defense

DL — Phidarian Mathis, Alabama; Derick Hall, Auburn; Josh Paschal, Kentucky; Jalen Carter, Georgia

LB — Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama; Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia; Theo Jackson, Tennessee; Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama; Lewis Cine, Georgia*; Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State*

Special Teams

PK —Cade York, LSU

P —Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

RS —Jameson Williams, Alabama

