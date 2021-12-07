Alabama lands conference-best 10 players on All-SEC team

Alabama team placed 10 players on this season's All-SEC team, the league office announced Tuesday. The Crimson Tide led the way with 11 All-SEC selections (Jameson Williams was listed on both offense and special teams), including six on first team. This marks the 14th straight season Alabama has led the conference in All-SEC picks.

Alabama's first-team selections included, Evan Neal (OL), Brian Robinson Jr. (RB), Williams (WR) and Bryce Young (QB) on offense as well as Jordan Battle (DB) and Will Anderson Jr. (LB) on defense

The Tide's second-team selections were John Metchie III (WR) on offense, Jalyn Armour-Davis (DB), Phidarian Mathis (DL) and Henry To’oTo’o (LB) on defense and Williams (KR specialist) on special teams.

The SEC individual award winners will be released Wednesday and the All-Freshman Team will be announced Thursday.