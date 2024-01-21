Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer continued to plunder his former offense, receiving a commitment from Washington transfer receiver Germie Bernard on Sunday. The rising junior will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide

Bernard started seven games over 14 appearances, recording 34 receptions for 419 yards and two touchdowns while adding 43 yards and a pair of scores on 13 rushing attempts. He also served on special teams where he averaged 14.33 yards on three punt returns and 23.3 yards on 10 kickoff returns.

This will be Bernard’s second transfer, as the Las Vegas native spent his freshman season at Michigan State. He will be eligible to play immediately and should contribute greatly to an Alabama receiving corps that was hit hard by departures this offseason.

The Crimson Tide will be without its top three receivers from last year, as Jermaine Burton left for the draft while Isaiah Bond and Amari Niblack transferred to Texas earlier this month. Along with Bernard, Alabama still returns several capable playmakers at the receiver position in rising juniors Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law as well as rising sophomore Jalen Hale. The Crimson Tide is also still in the running for five-star receiver Ryan Williams, who took his official visit over the weekend.

Bernard’s offensive production last year is impressive, considering he shared an offense with Billetnikoff finalist Rome Odunze as well as two other projected NFL draft pics in Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lyn Polk. According to Pro Football Focus, Bernard, 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, spent 289 snaps in the slot as compared to 112 out wide last season. His versatility and his familiarity with head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s scheme should allow Alabama to use him in a variety of ways.

Bernard is the third former Washington player to follow DeBoer to Alabama. Last week, the Crimson Tide received commitments from highly-touted backup quarterback Austin Mack as well as starting center Parker Brailsford.