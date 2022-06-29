Alabama lands commitment from four-star WR Cole Adams

Alabama is back on the board with its fourth commitment in the last week as Owasso (Okla.) four-star wide receiver Cole Adams announced his pledge to the Tide on Wednesday afternoon. Adams becomes the first wide receiver taken by Alabama in the 2023 class as Nick Saban and receivers coach Holmon Wiggins immediately grab a downfield threat with lightning speed and elite route-running ability.

Adams saw his recruitment explode during the offseason as he only had seven Power Five offers from the likes of Arkansas, Iowa State, Wisconsin and more at the conclusion of his junior season. However, an offer from Alabama on January 31 helped ignite his recruitment as other big offers continued to roll in. What made Adams' recruitment particularly interesting was Oklahoma's reluctance to offer until late in the game, as the Sooners pivoted to Adams after losing a commitment from Ashton Cozart. Brent Venables and wide receivers coach Cale Gundy offered soon after, but it wasn't enough to overcome the lead Alabama had already built. Adams took three official visits in the month of June to Alabama, Oklahoma and Arkansas before making his commitment on Wednesday to the Tide. A speed threat both on the field and off, Adams has a personal-best of 10.65 in the 100-meter dash and a 6.98 in the 60-meter dash. In his three years as a starter, Adams has hauled in 105 receptions for 2,015 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also returned one punt and three kickoffs for scores, all during his junior season. Additionally, Adams has added 548 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

