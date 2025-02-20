Alabama lands commitment from three-star offensive lineman Chris Booker

Alabama has its second commitment in the Class of 2026. The Crimson Tide landed a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Chris Booker on Thursday.

Booker plays for Hapeville Charter school in Atlanta and and decided to make things official with the Tide after picking up an offer earlier this month. The lineman carries a few other Power Five including Mississippi State and Kentucky.

Booker was on campus for Junior Day on Feb. 1 and picked up an offer from offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic one day later. Alabama's interest in the talented offensive lineman started last fall, and Booker visited for the Mercer and Auburn games.

“They were the first to show interest in me,” Booker told Tide Illustrated. “That November — because my first game was the Mercer game and they were the first to show interest. They reached out a couple weeks before, I forgot what game it was but I had to reschedule it because our game got rescheduled. But they were the first to show interest and it was kind of surreal because, like Alabama as the first team to show interest — that’s not really heard of.

“So it was a lot of emotions after that. And then the way that they kept — they’re consistent with their time and trying to create a relationship and it's going really good so far. So that’s why I’m putting my energy in them because they’re putting their energy into me.”

Kapilovic has led the way in Booker’s recruitment. The two grew close long before Booker had an offer. He also met coach Kalen DeBoer during his Junior Day visit and Kapilovic visited Booker in January.

“He knows how to talk to people, like he’s a pretty cool guy," Booker said of Kapilovic. "So he’s not just strictly football. He doesn’t try too hard to be a football coach. It comes kind of naturally. He has the experience. He has the players he coached and that’s what makes him a good coach. He’s experienced. He has those players. He knows how to teach what he’s teaching."

Booker has a pair of spring visits to Alabama set for March 22 and April 8. He will also take an official visit on May 30-June 1.

Alabama now has two pledges in the Class of 2026. Booker joins four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson, who has been comitted since December.