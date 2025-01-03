Alabama lands commitment from Ball State OL Arkel Anugwom

Alabama has added another reinforcement to its offensive line ahead of the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide landed a commitment from Ball State offensive lineman Arkel Anugwom on Friday, according to a report from On3.

Anugwom made for appearances, including one start for the Cardinals as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He played all 100 of his snaps at left tackle for the Cardinals last season and logged 42.5 pass block and 64 run block grades from Pro Football Focus. He arrived at Ball State in the Class of 2023 from Antioch High School in Tennessee.

Alabama has now added a pair of offensive linemen in the portal in Anugwom and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kam Dewberry. The redshirt sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Crimson Tide.