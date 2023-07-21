Alabama lands commit No. 15 in OL William Sanders
As expected Alabama's recent recruiting push continued Friday as it added three-star offensive lineman Williams Sanders to the fold. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound guard is the Crimson Tide's 15th commit in the 2024 class and the seventh player (six in 2024, one in 2026) to commit to Alabama this month.
"This was something I'd hoped and dreamed of as a little kid and to see this become a reality is truly special," Sanders said. "At the end of the day, I think about how everything came together for me to get to this point. I didn't have all the lights and cameras around me, but that didn't stop me from getting better every day. At the end of the day, I'm here now and committed to Alabama. Roll Tide!."
Sanders, a native of Brookwood, Ala., chose the Tide among a top three that also included LSU and Mississippi State. The three-star prospect has flown under the radar for the good part of the current recruiting cycle, but things really took off for him after he dominated the Rivals Camp Series in Dothan, Ala., winning MVP honors at the event.
That performance earned him offers from Alabama, Florida State LSU and others. Sanders has specifically caught the eye of Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who he's built a strong relationship with throughout the recruiting process. The in-state product grew up cheering for Alabama and is also friends with several of the Tide's current commits.
"I chose the Tide and I'm confident in my decision," Sanders said. "Growing up watching them [Alabama] over the years and seeing them be so consistent is something that has really stuck out to me. I'm not committing as a fan but as someone who wants the chance to be the best among the best, and I believe that's at Bama.
"Being from the state it's been cool to see the guys join the fold who did but I got to build a pretty good relationship with the other offensive line commits like Joseph Ionata and other guys that Alabama is recruiting. When I thought about everything Alabama offers, not just for the next four years but the next 40, it was a no-brainer. I believe this class has something special to it and bit by bit we're making our move.
"When I was on campus Coach Wolford made me feel extremely comfortable and there was a green light on me to commit, so that's when I knew that Alabama was the place. I continue to build my relationship with Coach Wolford and will continue to do so over time as we talk more. He shoots me straight no matter what and has always kept his word. At the end of the day, academically, personally, and athletically I believe that Alabama is the best place for me."
With the addition of Sanders, Alabama has landed nearly every in-state target it has pursued. Now the Tide will turn its attention to four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick as it looks to flip the Clanton, Ala., native from his commitment to Georgia.