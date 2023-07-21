As expected Alabama's recent recruiting push continued Friday as it added three-star offensive lineman Williams Sanders to the fold. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound guard is the Crimson Tide's 15th commit in the 2024 class and the seventh player (six in 2024, one in 2026) to commit to Alabama this month.

"This was something I'd hoped and dreamed of as a little kid and to see this become a reality is truly special," Sanders said. "At the end of the day, I think about how everything came together for me to get to this point. I didn't have all the lights and cameras around me, but that didn't stop me from getting better every day. At the end of the day, I'm here now and committed to Alabama. Roll Tide!."

Sanders, a native of Brookwood, Ala., chose the Tide among a top three that also included LSU and Mississippi State. The three-star prospect has flown under the radar for the good part of the current recruiting cycle, but things really took off for him after he dominated the Rivals Camp Series in Dothan, Ala., winning MVP honors at the event.

That performance earned him offers from Alabama, Florida State LSU and others. Sanders has specifically caught the eye of Crimson Tide offensive line coach Eric Wolford, who he's built a strong relationship with throughout the recruiting process. The in-state product grew up cheering for Alabama and is also friends with several of the Tide's current commits.