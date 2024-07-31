Alabama has landed its second 2027 commitment in as many days. On Wednesday, Class of 2027 defensive end JaBarrius Garror announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide.

Garror is also Alabama's second in-state commit in 2027. He plays for Vigor High School in Pritchard, Alabama and joins Ba'Roc Willis (Moody, Alabama) in the Tide's class.

After his commitment, Garror took to social media to acknowledge his pledge and promoted another talented 2027 prospect from Alabama, running back Ezavier Crowell.