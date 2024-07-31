Alabama lands commitment from Class of 2027 DE JaBarrius Garror
Alabama has landed its second 2027 commitment in as many days. On Wednesday, Class of 2027 defensive end JaBarrius Garror announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide.
Garror is also Alabama's second in-state commit in 2027. He plays for Vigor High School in Pritchard, Alabama and joins Ba'Roc Willis (Moody, Alabama) in the Tide's class.
After his commitment, Garror took to social media to acknowledge his pledge and promoted another talented 2027 prospect from Alabama, running back Ezavier Crowell.
Both Garror and Willis were on campus for Alabama's Champions Cookout this weekend. The Crimson Tide's annual recruiting event has now yielded two in-state commitment pledges in 2027, shortly after a pair of 2025 in-state players flipped to Auburn. Multiple targets from the Class of 2025 and 2026 were also in attendance at the cookout Sunday, including 2025 running back Akylin Dear, who has been widely linked to the Crimson Tide since his decomittment from Ole Miss.
With Garror's commitment official, Alabama has now landed six commitments in the month of July, continuing its Cold Summer on the recruiting trail. In addition to Garror and Willis in the 2027 class, the Tide landed four 2025 pledges — four-star receiver Caleb Cunningham, offensive lineman Ty Haywood, defensive end Justin Hill and tight end Kaleb Edwards.
Alabama is the now only team on Rivals' team rankings with multiple 2027 commits.