The commitment

Braylen Ingraham, three-star defensive end from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, announced his commitment on Tuesday evening. Ingraham committed to Alabama instead of Miami and Oregon. Ingraham missed the majority of his junior season with a shoulder injury.

Ingraham has been somewhat of a low-key visitor for the Crimson Tide throughout the year. He was in Tuscaloosa during the spring. He returned for Alabama's cook-out in June and then took an official visit in late September. He was the only official visitor for the Crimson Tide on September 28-30.

The player

"Ingraham has every raw tool you want in a defensive lineman. What’s held his ranking back in the past are injury concerns. He missed a chunk of last season and the entire offseason and really only began to show his skill set this season. He’s been better than his current ranking this year, showing that he’s more than just an impressive frame. Ingraham is versatile and possesses some impressive athleticism for a prospect of his size.'"- Southeast recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy

"Big kid. Future defense tackle who has an exceptional first step and great quickness off the ball. Good in pursuit and moves well for a bigger defensive lineman. I like the use of his hands and when he rocks offensive linemen off balance, but he can get skinny when he needs to as well. Looks like he has great potential at the defensive tackle position."- National recruiting director Mike Farrell

The numbers



So what does this mean for the overall numbers and defensive line targets in the 2019 class for the Crimson Tide? Click here to find out!