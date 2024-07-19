Alabama landed 16 players on this year’s preseason All-SEC teams at SEC Media Days. The teams were voted on by media members at this year’s event in Dallas. Additionally, the media predicted the Crimson Tide to finish third in the conference behind Georgia and Texas.

Georgia received 165 first-place votes to earn the preseason SEC crown. Texas earned 27 first-place votes, while Alabama netted 12. Other teams receiving first-place votes included Ole Miss (4), LSU (2), Vanderbilt (2) and South Carolina (1).

The media has predicted the SEC champion correctly just nine times since 1992. Last year, media members selected to Georgia to win the conference. However, Alabama beat the Bulldogs, 27-24, in last season’s SEC Championship Game.

This will mark the first season since 1991 with no divisions in SEC Football. The participants of the game will be determined during the eight-game regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC

Alabama’s 16 preseason members include five first-team selections in offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Deontae Lawson, defensive back Malachi Moore, punter James Burnip and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.

The Crimson Tide had four second-team selections, including offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford, defensive lineman Tim Smith and placekicker Graham Nicholson.

Alabama’s third-team members consisted of quarterback Jalen Milroe, running back Justice Haynes, offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive backs Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb.