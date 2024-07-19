Advertisement
Alabama lands 16 players on SEC Media Days preseason All-SEC team

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) celebrates his touchdown against the LSU Tigers with offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Photo | John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama landed 16 players on this year’s preseason All-SEC teams at SEC Media Days. The teams were voted on by media members at this year’s event in Dallas. Additionally, the media predicted the Crimson Tide to finish third in the conference behind Georgia and Texas.

Georgia received 165 first-place votes to earn the preseason SEC crown. Texas earned 27 first-place votes, while Alabama netted 12. Other teams receiving first-place votes included Ole Miss (4), LSU (2), Vanderbilt (2) and South Carolina (1).

The media has predicted the SEC champion correctly just nine times since 1992. Last year, media members selected to Georgia to win the conference. However, Alabama beat the Bulldogs, 27-24, in last season’s SEC Championship Game.

This will mark the first season since 1991 with no divisions in SEC Football. The participants of the game will be determined during the eight-game regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC

Alabama’s 16 preseason members include five first-team selections in offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Deontae Lawson, defensive back Malachi Moore, punter James Burnip and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.

The Crimson Tide had four second-team selections, including offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford, defensive lineman Tim Smith and placekicker Graham Nicholson.

Alabama’s third-team members consisted of quarterback Jalen Milroe, running back Justice Haynes, offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive backs Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb.

SEC MEDIA DAYS PROJECTED SEC STANDINGS

1. Georgia — 3330 points

2. Texas — 3041

3. Alabama — 2891

4. Ole Miss — 2783

5. LSU — 2322

6. Missouri — 2240

7. Tennessee — 2168

8. Oklahoma — 2022

9. Texas A&M — 1684

10. Auburn — 1382

11. Kentucky — 1371

12. Florida — 1146

13. South Carolina — 923

14. Arkansas — 749

15. Mississippi State — 623

16. Vanderbilt — 293

SEC MEDIA DAYS PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAMS

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Carson Beck, UGA

RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA

RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU

WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ

WR - Tre Harris, UM

TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM

OL - Tyler Booker, UA

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX

OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA

C - Cooper Mays, UT

Second-Team

QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX

RB - Raheim Sanders, SC

*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX

*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF

WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX

WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA

OL - Xavier Truss, UGA

OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA

C - Parker Brailsford, UA

Third-Team

QB – Jalen Milroe, UA

RB - Justice Haynes, UA

RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM

WR - Deion Burks, OU

WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA

TE - Oscar Delp, UGA

OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA

OL - Marques Cox, UK

OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU

OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA

C - Jake Majors, TEX


DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - James Pearce Jr., UT

DL - Walter Nolen, UM

DL - Deone Walker, UK

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Danny Stutsman, OU

*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA

*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA

DB - Malaki Starks, UGA

DB - Malachi Moore, UA

DB - Billy Bowman, OU

DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK

Second-Team

DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU

DL - Landon Jackson, ARK

DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU

*DL - Tim Smith, UA

*DL - Jared Ivey, UM

LB - Debo Williams, SC

LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX

LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA

DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX

DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX

Third-Team

DL - Tim Keenan III, UA

DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM

DL - Trey Moore, TEX

DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC

LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK

LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA

LB - Eugene Asante, AU

DB - Domani Jackson, UA

DB - Daylen Everette, UGA

DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF

*DB - Keon Sabb, UA

*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC


SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - James Burnip, UA

PK - Bert Auburn, TEX

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA

KS – Alex McPherson, AU

RS - Barion Brown, UK

AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU

Second-Team

P - Brett Thorson, UGA

PK - Graham Nicholson, UA

LS – Hunter Rogers, SC

KS - Will Stone, TEX

RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU

AP - Dillion Bell, UGA

Third-Team

P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF

PK - Alex McPherson, AU

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS – Trey Smack, UF

RS - Keionte Scott, AU

*AP - Barion Brown, UK

*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX

* - Indicates a tie

