Alabama lands 16 players on SEC Media Days preseason All-SEC team
Alabama landed 16 players on this year’s preseason All-SEC teams at SEC Media Days. The teams were voted on by media members at this year’s event in Dallas. Additionally, the media predicted the Crimson Tide to finish third in the conference behind Georgia and Texas.
Georgia received 165 first-place votes to earn the preseason SEC crown. Texas earned 27 first-place votes, while Alabama netted 12. Other teams receiving first-place votes included Ole Miss (4), LSU (2), Vanderbilt (2) and South Carolina (1).
The media has predicted the SEC champion correctly just nine times since 1992. Last year, media members selected to Georgia to win the conference. However, Alabama beat the Bulldogs, 27-24, in last season’s SEC Championship Game.
This will mark the first season since 1991 with no divisions in SEC Football. The participants of the game will be determined during the eight-game regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the two best overall SEC
Alabama’s 16 preseason members include five first-team selections in offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Deontae Lawson, defensive back Malachi Moore, punter James Burnip and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett.
The Crimson Tide had four second-team selections, including offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, center Parker Brailsford, defensive lineman Tim Smith and placekicker Graham Nicholson.
Alabama’s third-team members consisted of quarterback Jalen Milroe, running back Justice Haynes, offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III, linebacker Jihaad Campbell and defensive backs Domani Jackson and Keon Sabb.
SEC MEDIA DAYS PROJECTED SEC STANDINGS
1. Georgia — 3330 points
2. Texas — 3041
3. Alabama — 2891
4. Ole Miss — 2783
5. LSU — 2322
6. Missouri — 2240
7. Tennessee — 2168
8. Oklahoma — 2022
9. Texas A&M — 1684
10. Auburn — 1382
11. Kentucky — 1371
12. Florida — 1146
13. South Carolina — 923
14. Arkansas — 749
15. Mississippi State — 623
16. Vanderbilt — 293
SEC MEDIA DAYS PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAMS
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Carson Beck, UGA
RB - Trevor Etienne, UGA
RB – Jarquez Hunter, AU
WR - Luther Burden III, MIZ
WR - Tre Harris, UM
TE - Caden Prieskorn, UM
OL - Tyler Booker, UA
OL - Will Campbell, LSU
OL - Kelvin Banks Jr., TEX
OL - Tate Ratledge, UGA
C - Cooper Mays, UT
Second-Team
QB – Quinn Ewers, TEX
RB - Raheim Sanders, SC
*RB - CJ Baxter, TEX
*RB - Montrell Johnson Jr., UF
WR - Isaiah Bond, TEX
WR - Kyren Lacy, LSU
TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
OL - Emery Jones, LSU
OL - Kadyn Proctor, UA
OL - Xavier Truss, UGA
OL - Dylan Fairchild, UGA
C - Parker Brailsford, UA
Third-Team
QB – Jalen Milroe, UA
RB - Justice Haynes, UA
RB - Ulysses Bentley, UM
WR - Deion Burks, OU
WR - Dominic Lovett, UGA
TE - Oscar Delp, UGA
OL - Earnest Greene III, UGA
OL - Marques Cox, UK
OL - Trey Zuhn III, TAMU
OL - Jaeden Roberts, UA
C - Jake Majors, TEX
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - James Pearce Jr., UT
DL - Walter Nolen, UM
DL - Deone Walker, UK
DL - Nazir Stackhouse, UGA
LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
LB - Danny Stutsman, OU
*LB - Deontae Lawson, UA
*LB - Mykel Williams, UGA
DB - Malaki Starks, UGA
DB - Malachi Moore, UA
DB - Billy Bowman, OU
DB - Maxwell Hairston, UK
Second-Team
DL - Shemar Turner, TAMU
DL - Landon Jackson, ARK
DL - Nic Scourton, TAMU
*DL - Tim Smith, UA
*DL - Jared Ivey, UM
LB - Debo Williams, SC
LB - Anthony Hill Jr., TEX
LB - Smael Mondon Jr., UGA
DB - Jahdae Barron, TEX
DB - Major Burns, LSU
DB - Andrew Mukuba, TEX
DB - Malik Muhammad, TEX
Third-Team
DL - Tim Keenan III, UA
DL - Princely Umanmielen , UM
DL - Trey Moore, TEX
DL - Tonka Hemingway, SC
LB - Jamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, UK
LB - Jihaad Campbell, UA
LB - Eugene Asante, AU
DB - Domani Jackson, UA
DB - Daylen Everette, UGA
DB - Jason Marshall Jr., UF
*DB - Keon Sabb, UA
*DB - Nick Emmanwori, SC
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P - James Burnip, UA
PK - Bert Auburn, TEX
LS - Kneeland Hibbett, UA
KS – Alex McPherson, AU
RS - Barion Brown, UK
AP - Zavion Thomas, LSU
Second-Team
P - Brett Thorson, UGA
PK - Graham Nicholson, UA
LS – Hunter Rogers, SC
KS - Will Stone, TEX
RS - Zavion Thomas, LSU
AP - Dillion Bell, UGA
Third-Team
P - Jeremy Crawshaw, UF
PK - Alex McPherson, AU
LS - Slade Roy, LSU
KS – Trey Smack, UF
RS - Keionte Scott, AU
*AP - Barion Brown, UK
*AP - Jaydon Blue, TEX
* - Indicates a tie