Alabama lands 14 players on Preseason Coaches All-SEC teams

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) celebrates after the offense scored a touchdown during the A-Day scrimmage at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | Photo: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Knowlton • TideIllustrated
Staff Writer

Alabama had 14 players selected to preseason coaches All-SEC teams Thursday. Four players were named All-SEC first-team.

The Crimson Tide had the second-most selections behind Georgia with 15. Texas had the third most with 10.

Alabama's first-team selections were guard Tyler Booker, linebacker Deontae Lawson, safety Malachi Moore and punter James Burnip. Booker and Burnip both earned second-team honors at the end of last season.

The Tide's second-team selections included offensive linemen Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford, defensive lineman Tim Smith and specialists Kneeland Hibbett and Graham Nicholson. Hibbett earned All-SEC first-team honors at long snapper last season.

Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe was named All-SEC third team. He was joined by Justice Haynes, Tim Keenan III, Jihaad Campbell and USC cornerback transfer Domani Jackson.

Here's the full list of All-SEC teams:

First team

QB Carson Beck, Georgia

RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss

TE Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

OL Will Campbell, LSU

OL Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

C Cooper Mays, Tennessee

AP Zavion Thomas, LSU

Defense

DL James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

DL Deone Walker, Kentucky

DL Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

DL Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

*DL Landon Jackson, Arkansas

*LB Harold Perkins, LSU

LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

DB Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

DB Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Special teams

PK Bert Auburn, Texas

P James Burnip, Alabama

RS Barion Brown, Kentucky

KOS Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS Hunter Rogers, South Carolina

Second team

Offense

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB Raheim Sanders, South Carolina

RB Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida

WR Isaiah Bond, Texas

WR Kyren Lacy, LSU

TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

OL Emery Jones, LSU

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL Xavier Truss, Georgia

OL Dylan Fairchild, Georgia

C Parker Brailsford, Alabama

AP Dillon Bell, GeorgiaDefense

DL Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

DL Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

DL Tim Smith, Alabama

DL Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

LB Debo Williams, South Carolina

LB Mykel Williams, Georgia

LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

DB Andrew Mukuba, Texas

DB Major Burns, LSU

DB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

DB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Special Teams

PK Graham Nicholson, Alabama

P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida

RS Keionte Scott, Auburn

KOS Will Stone, Texas

LS Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

Third team

Offense

QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

RB Ulysses Bentley, Ole Miss

RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee

*RB Justice Haynes, Alabama*

WR Squirrel White, Tennessee

WR Dominic Lovett, Georgia

TE Mason Taylor, LSU

OL Marques Cox, Kentucky

OL Earnest Greene III, Georgia

OL Armand Membou, Missouri

OL Cam'Ron Johnson, Missouri

C Eli Cox, Kentucky

AP Barion Brown, Kentucky

Defense

DL Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL Tim Keenan III, Alabama

DL Trey Moore, Texas

DL Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

LB Eugene Asante, Auburn*

LBJamon "Pop" Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky*

DB Malik Muhammad, Texas

DB Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

DB Daylen Everette, Georgia

DB Domani Jackson, Alabama

Special Teams

PK Alex McPherson, Auburn

P Brett Thorson, Georgia

RS Zavion Thomas, LSU

KOS Trey Smack, Florida

LS Slade Roy, LSU

