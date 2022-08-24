The annual Reese's Senior Bowl, held in Mobile, Ala., released its 2023 watchlist on Wednesday with the Crimson Tide well represented. Alabama had 12 selections named to the list, the most of the 139 schools represented.

Last season, Phidarien Mathis and Brian Robinson Jr. were the only two members of the Crimson Tide to participate in the bowl, which serves as the first stage of the NFL draft.

More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 900 media members from around the country were credentialed last year. This past April, the game produced a record-tying 106 total picks for the second straight year, representing 40 percent of the entire NFL draft, including 45 of the top 100 players selected.

Below are the Alabama players that were selected to the Senior Bowl’s 2023 watch list:

Jordan Battle, S

DJ Dale, DL

Justin Eboigbe, DL

Emil Ekiyor, OL

Tyler Harrell, WR

DeMarcco Hellams, S

Khyree Jackson, CB

Cameron Latu, TE

Jaylen Moody, LB

Tyler Steen, OL

Henry To’o To’o, LB

Byron Young, DL