Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he is returning for his fifth season with the Crimson Tide.

The Hoover, Alabama native announced the news on Twitter and Instagram more than three weeks after accepting an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Reichard, who is the program's all-time leading scorer, had one more season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the 2020 season.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” he wrote. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023.”

