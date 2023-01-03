Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced on Tuesday that he is returning for his fifth season with the Crimson Tide.

The Hoover, Alabama native announced the news on Twitter and Instagram more than three weeks after accepting an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl. Reichard, who is the program's all-time leading scorer, had one more season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver for the 2020 season.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” he wrote. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates once more time in 2023.”

Reichard connected on 22 of 26 field-goal attempts this season. Over four years at Alabama, he is the program's most accurate kicker, making 82.6% (62 of 75) of his field-goal attempts.

"It's not just a testament to me but to all the guys who snapped and held and did a lot for me," Reichard said following Alabama's Sugar Bowl victory over Kansas State over the weekend. "I'm just very blessed to be a part of this organization and very appreciative for everyone who has helped me."