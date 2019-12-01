Still anguishing over his missed game-tying field goal attempt over the weekend, Joseph Bulovas took to Twitter to apologize to Alabama fans Sunday night. “After reflecting on the game, I just wanted to express my apologies to the entire Crimson Tide nation,” Bulovas said via a tweet. “Nobody was more disappointed than myself. Regardless of the circumstances, that is a kick I should make in my sleep and nobody is as big of a critic as I am of myself. To the fans, my coaches, and my teammates; I promise you will never see a guy work as hard as I will for the entirety of my career because I owe that to all of you. I refuse to let this be anything more than a bump in the road and I’m confident I will come back better because of it. I wear my emotions on my sleeve and this one was hard to take to say the least, but I have confidence in this team and in myself and that’s what’s motivating going forward. I have and will always give it everything I’ve got for this team which is something that will never change. God Bless and Roll Tide.”

Alabama Crimson Tide place kicker Joseph Bulovas (97) reacts to his missed field goal during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Photo | Imagn

Bulovas lined up for a potential game-tying field goal as Alabama trailed Auburn 48-45 with 2:04 remaining. The 30-yard attempt clanged off the left upright before bouncing down to the end zone.

OFF THE IRON! NO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/kkfxgchwLV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 1, 2019

“I don’t think anybody feels any worse than Joe does about missing the kick. I mean, he works hard. He’s a very conscientious guy,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game. “He’s done a great job for us this year in taking over. I mean, nobody feels worse than him. We all feed bad, and we all should, we all should. I should feel bad that we didn’t do a better job with our team. And the players, it’s OK for them to feel bad, too, because we didn’t play as well as I hoped that we would. Joe’s play is just one play. One play doesn’t win or lose the game. There were a lot of other plays in the game that put us in the situation that we were in. And I know nobody feels worse about it than Joe. He’s a great young man.” The potential game-tying kick was Bulovas’ lone miss of the night as the redshirt sophomore connected on a 43-yard try earlier in the game and was perfect on all six of his extra-point attempts. After serving as Alabama’s starting kicker all of last year, Bulovas was replaced by Will Reichard at the beginning of this season. Bulovas then took over for Reichard after the freshman suffered a hip flexor injury against Southern Miss. Appearing in Bulovas has made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts this season (72.4 percent) and has connected on 54 of 56 (96.4 percent) of his extra-point tries. Over his career, he has made 22 of 29 field goals (75.86 percent), the second highest percentage in school history.

