Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas is moving on from the Crimson Tide. The redshirt junior kicker placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. He is listed as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to kick immediately for his next school.

Bulovas did not see any action this season as Lou Groza Award finalist Will Reichard handled Alabama placekicking duties. Last season, Bulovas filled in for an injured Reichard, converting on 8 of 11 field goals and 59 of 61 extra points. He also averaged 58.5 yards on kickoffs with 13 touchbacks on 78 attempts.

Bulovas, a Mandeville, La. native, came to Alabama as the No. 1 kicker in the 2017 class. He is the second Tide player to enter his name in the transfer portal this offseason, joining redshirt sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith declared his intent to transfer on Wednesday.