Ishmael Sopsher, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Amite High School in Louisiana, will announce his college choice on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2. This has become a daily tug-of-war between Alabama and LSU. Each program believes it has a chance to sign Sopsher. A big blow to the Tigers if Nick Saban can steal another elite recruit from the Pelican State. Alabama has one of the best defensive line classes in the country. The Tide will certainly have the best class at the position if the it can hold onto Byron Young and add Sopsher.