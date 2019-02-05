Ticker
football

Alabama key storylines for NSD

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider.com
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

NSD Eve Recruiting Q&A

Tuesday recruiting nuggets

Can Alabama reel in the big fish from Louisiana?

Rivals100 DL Ishmael Sopsher
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Ishmael Sopsher, Rivals100 defensive tackle from Amite High School in Louisiana, will announce his college choice on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN2. This has become a daily tug-of-war between Alabama and LSU. Each program believes it has a chance to sign Sopsher. A big blow to the Tigers if Nick Saban can steal another elite recruit from the Pelican State. Alabama has one of the best defensive line classes in the country. The Tide will certainly have the best class at the position if the it can hold onto Byron Young and add Sopsher.

