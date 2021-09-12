Alabama keeps spot in the polls following underwhelming home opener

Alabama has plenty of room for improvement following its home-opening win over Mercer. However, the Crimson Tide's sloppy performance over its FCS opposition wasn't enough to see it lose its place in both national polls released Sunday.

Alabama received 63 of the possible 64 first-place votes in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and 60 of the possible 63 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25. Georgia remained at No. 2 in both polls, picking up the remaining first-place votes.

The SEC was represented by seven teams in both polls. Alabama was followed by No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 9 Florida, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 20 Auburn and No. 24 Arkansas in the coaches poll. The AP Top 25 included the top-ranked Crimson Tide as well as No. 2. Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 20 Arkansas and No. 22 Auburn.

Alabama will travel to Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised nationally on CBS.