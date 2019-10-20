While Wisconsin was beaten by unranked Illinois over the weekend, the rest of the top 10 in both polls avoided upset, resulting in a fairly uneventful update in rankings.

Alabama might have temporarily lost its starting quarterback, but it kept its ranking atop both national polls Sunday following its 35-13 victory over Tennessee.

The Coaches Poll had Alabama followed by Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. The Associated Press Top 25 featured the same five schools with Alabama followed by LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. Wisconson dropped seven spots to No. 13 in both polls.

The SEC had five schools represented in the top 10 of both polls. In the Coaches Poll, Alabama and LSU were followed by No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 10 Auburn. The AP Top 25 had Alabama and LSU followed by No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Auburn and No. 10 Georgia.

Alabama (7-0, 4-0 in the SEC) will host Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) next week at 6 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium for its annual homecoming game. The game will be televised on ESPN.