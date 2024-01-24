Whether viewed as a recruit back on board or a new verbal commitment all together, Wednesday came with massive news for the new coaching staff at Alabama -- Ryan Williams is in. The verbal commitment from the Saraland (Ala.) High School star comes as the first traditional prospect acquisition for Kalen DeBoer. The initial pledge coming from the top-ranked undeclared recruit in the country, top prospect in the state and No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2024 is about as good as an individual get could profile for the new head man in Tuscaloosa. Williams, of course, decommitted from the program after being on board for more than one year following the news breaking of Nick Saban's retirement. Since, programs like Texas A&M, LSU, Texas and Auburn each lined up official visits. The senior, who reclassified from the class of 2025 in December, wound up taking multiple trips to Tuscaloosa in January. It included an official visit just last weekend, potentially the turning point in one of the most contested recruiting battles of the cycle.

What it means

In the era of knee-jerk reaction, instant takes and hyperbole, much is taken out of proportion. But let this be clear in print -- this is everything for Alabama. Not only was Williams the clear measuring-stick or must-get recruit for DeBoer since taking over in Tuscaloosa, he may be the first of many five-stars to join the fold in the classes to come. It means the 16-year old will get rare credit for being the first elite prep recruit to buy into the post Saban era. Julio Jones, another south Alabama native, was that guy for Saban back in the class of 2008. In the short-term it does push perception from wait-and-see to universally positive for DeBoer and the program itself, and though 'Bama fatigue was certainly a thing in the last 15-plus years -- the program needed it. The transfer portal exits are high profile and well-documented and there was even an exodus of class of 2025 recruits after Williams made his decommitment public. With the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama now on board, it could signal a trend in the other direction. Expected to enroll in late May, Williams won't be in town in time for spring football, but with his elite skill set (more below), this commitment could also mean instant impact at a major position of need for DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Sheppard -- who each get their own share of credit in landing who many feel is one of the state of Alabama's best prospects of all time.

