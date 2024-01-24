Alabama, Kalen DeBoer reel in commitment from five-star WR Ryan Williams
Whether viewed as a recruit back on board or a new verbal commitment all together, Wednesday came with massive news for the new coaching staff at Alabama -- Ryan Williams is in.
The verbal commitment from the Saraland (Ala.) High School star comes as the first traditional prospect acquisition for Kalen DeBoer. The initial pledge coming from the top-ranked undeclared recruit in the country, top prospect in the state and No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2024 is about as good as an individual get could profile for the new head man in Tuscaloosa.
Williams, of course, decommitted from the program after being on board for more than one year following the news breaking of Nick Saban's retirement. Since, programs like Texas A&M, LSU, Texas and Auburn each lined up official visits.
The senior, who reclassified from the class of 2025 in December, wound up taking multiple trips to Tuscaloosa in January. It included an official visit just last weekend, potentially the turning point in one of the most contested recruiting battles of the cycle.
What it means
In the era of knee-jerk reaction, instant takes and hyperbole, much is taken out of proportion. But let this be clear in print -- this is everything for Alabama. Not only was Williams the clear measuring-stick or must-get recruit for DeBoer since taking over in Tuscaloosa, he may be the first of many five-stars to join the fold in the classes to come. It means the 16-year old will get rare credit for being the first elite prep recruit to buy into the post Saban era. Julio Jones, another south Alabama native, was that guy for Saban back in the class of 2008.
In the short-term it does push perception from wait-and-see to universally positive for DeBoer and the program itself, and though 'Bama fatigue was certainly a thing in the last 15-plus years -- the program needed it. The transfer portal exits are high profile and well-documented and there was even an exodus of class of 2025 recruits after Williams made his decommitment public. With the two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama now on board, it could signal a trend in the other direction.
Expected to enroll in late May, Williams won't be in town in time for spring football, but with his elite skill set (more below), this commitment could also mean instant impact at a major position of need for DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Sheppard -- who each get their own share of credit in landing who many feel is one of the state of Alabama's best prospects of all time.
What Williams brings to Tuscaloosa
At 16 years old, Williams is the highest-ranked, youngest recruit in the class of 2024 but it's far from the most unique thing about him. The Rivals team briefly discussed the five-star not only moving up to the top-ranked receiver in the class, but potentially No. 1 overall before settling at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively, for the final update.
Over the last 18 months or so, one could argue no offensive prospect, certainly no wide receiver, has had the type of run Williams has against local and national competition alike. He played in 19 varsity games since the 2022 season began, registering a head-turning 2,965 receiving yards, another 961 on the ground and plenty more in the return game in amassing 69 total touchdowns. In the post-season setting, Williams added two more scores in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game and broke the ice with an early touchdown catch in the Under Armour All-America Game as well.
In between those showings, Williams has dazzled at national events, beginning with the Future 50 last summer, rolling all the way through UA week in January. There, Williams was the best in class that included three other five-stars in the class and droves of four-stars thereafter. The kid just makes plays and/or wins reps in every setting.
Williams' game starts with his natural athleticism. He is shifty enough to avoid jams at the line or to flip a defender's hips at the top of the route, yet has enough acceleration and top-end speed to pull away both before and after the catch. Also a gifted route-runner, Williams has sneaky physicality at the top of the route and excels in contested situations. Factoring in his youth, being a year or even more behind his peers, he'll have a chance to enhance those strengths that much more before his time in college comes to a close.
In the end, Williams is the type of player that makes a coach's life easier. He can execute plays drawn up for him with precision or use his elite skills with the ball in his hands to collect a bubble screen or jet sweep and leave defenders diving for dirt. He'll need to add mass and strength, of course, but in this pass-first, spread football era, Williams is the type of talent who could come in and flash as a teenager. In body composition, play-style and projection, I liken his game to that of former Ohio State great Garrett Wilson, a top 10 NFL Draft pick in 2022.