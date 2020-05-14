News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 19:28:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama joins LSU in offering 2022 offensive lineman Emery Jones

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Emery Jones never had five minutes quite like this. Moments after receiving an offer from hometown LSU on Thursday afternoon, the Baton Rouge, La., native was on the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}