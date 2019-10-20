TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama provided another injury update on Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday morning. According to a statement issued from the university, the starting quarterback had a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle. Tagovailoa had the same surgery on his left ankle last year after injuring it during last season’s SEC Championship Game.

“Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain last night against Tennessee. Our physicians performed a successful tight-rope procedure on his right ankle this morning,” head coach Nick Saban said in the release. “This is the same injury, but the opposite ankle that Tua injured last season. Tua will miss next week’s game against Arkansas, but we expect a full and speedy recovery.”

No. 1 Alabama (7-0, 4-0 in the SEC) will host Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) Saturday at 6 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium for its annual homecoming game. Following that game, the Crimson Tide will have an open week before hosting No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9.