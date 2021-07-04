Alabama is the 'right place' for Antonio Kite

Antonio Kite, four-star safety from Anniston High School in Alabama, announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on July 4. He told BamaInsider he informed the Tide coaching staff of his decision when he visited Tuscaloosa in early June, but kept his decision quiet until Sunday.

"I felt like Alabama was the right place for me because of Coach (Charles) Kelly and Coach Saban," Kite said. "Coach Kelly talked to me almost every day. If it wasn't every day it was every other day. Alabama never pressured me to commit. It was my idea when to announce my decision.

"They were very upfront and honest with me. I told them a while back when I was in Coach Saban's office (June 2) of my decision. Coach Saban was big happy when I told him about my decision. He was just smiling a lot.

"He had been telling me about how other schools keep telling recruits how if you go to Alabama you aren't going to play as a freshman. He really broke it down for me. They play freshmen. They play a lot of freshmen. He said if I work hard and do my job I'll be playing as a freshman."

Kite received his offer from Alabama in late November after completing just his first year of high school football. He recorded six interceptions and 46 tackles. He also had 12 receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns. His primary focus was basketball prior to his junior year much like former Alabama star and first round draft pick, Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs also put on the pads during his junior season before becoming one of the top high school recruits in the country. Kite attended Alabama's spring game and also visited last month, but he has been to Tuscaloosa on several other occasions to hang out with friends.

Kite took official visits in June to UCF, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He will take an official visit to Alabama sometime this fall. He is solid with his commitment to Alabama.

"First of all, they win," he said of what stands out about the Tide. "You want to go somewhere you win and fit in. I feel like I fit in perfectly with all the guys. I know some of them really well, and I know I fit in with them.

"I'm always down in Tuscaloosa. It's like a second home to me. The visit last month was nice. I really liked everything, but the thing that stood out to me was just meeting with Coach Saban and also seeing some of the players in-person.”

Kite said his family is full of Auburn fans. He will suit up for the Tide, and the rival family members still wish him much success. They will remain faithful and continue to cheer for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete knows his future position in Tuscaloosa. One particular coach built a strong and steady relationship which kept his attention in the direction of the defending national champions.

"I am ready," Kite said. "I am excited about it. They want me as a safety. That's where I want to play. My relationship with Coach Kelly is pretty good. Coach Wiggins was my area recruiter, but I talked mainly with Coach Kelly. We have a really good relationship."

Kite does not plan to graduate early. He wants to complete his senior season of basketball. He has scholarship offers on the hardwood including one from Alabama, but says this is his final season. He does not plan to play basketball in Tuscaloosa and will focus strictly on football and academics.

Rivals.com National recruiting analyst Adam Gorney shared his thoughts with BamaInsider on the new Crimson Tide commitment.

“What stands out about Kite is that he’s playing this one-high safety spot and he does an excellent job of diagnosing the play and then making a break on the ball. There are numerous times on film where Kite gets a feel for how the play is developing, he trusts his instincts and then he attacks with a headhunter mentality. It’s very impressive to see how much ground he covers from his center field spot. I also like that he stars at the wide receiver spot because it gives him a better understanding on defense to not fall for some tricks that receivers try to use to get open. He’s a very talented defensive back and his physical nature also stands out.”