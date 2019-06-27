News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 10:27:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama is at the top for Cali linebacker

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
@AndrewJBone
Senior Recruting Analyst
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

Jordan Banks, four-star linebacker form Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California, returned to Alabama for the first time since last July. He thoroughly enjoyed his returned trip to Tuscaloosa. He even decided to name a favorite following the visit.

Y9tngwkklgsibehmhmdm
Alabama Crimson Tide in the lead for the elite prospect. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}