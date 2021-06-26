Alabama is a dream come true for top running back in 2023

Richard Young, the top 2023 running back in the country from Leigh High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida, took his first visit to Alabama this week. He arrived in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday and did not leave until Thursday morning.

Young has visited several other schools high on his list this month including Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State. He said the trip to Alabama was a dream come true.

"The visit definitely blew my mind 1000-percent from beginning to end," Young said. “It's everything I dreamed for. The coaches, staff and definitely the environment there really hit me."

The elite back will enter his junior season this fall, but was treated like a top priority recruit during his unofficial visit. He toured the campus, saw all of the facilities, spent time with coaches, watched film, participated in the camp on Wednesday and enjoyed plenty of good food.

Young had multiple conversations with Alabama head coach NIck Saban who made him feel welcomed in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide has produced several notable backs during Coach Saban's tenure including two of the best to come out of the Sunshine State: Derrick Henry and Trent Richardson.

"It was definitely amazing talking to him," he said about Saban. "He was telling me things I never knew. It shocked my mind. I like how he is involved with his players’ lives and how how he has already made me feel like family there."

Young enjoyed working out with Alabama running backs coach Robert Gillespie who will also serve as his area recruiter. He also spoke with Alabama senior running back Brian Robinson during his time in T-Town.

"The coaches and the environment," he said when asked what stands out about Alabama. "I talked to Brian Robinson. He talked about how the program is gonna fit me. He said I am going to be the next big time back if I decide to go there."