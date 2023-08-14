Alabama will begin the season in the top five of both major college football polls. After ranking No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll earlier this month, the Crimson Tide came in at No. 4 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, released Monday.

Georgia took the top spot in the AP, collecting 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Second-ranked Michigan received two first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State received one. Alabama was the top-ranked team in last year’s preseason AP poll before finishing with an 11-2 record and a victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama will play five teams ranked in the AP top 25, including No. 5 LSU (Sept. 9), No. 10 Tennessee (Oct. 21), No 12 Texas (Sept. 9), No. 22 Ole Miss (Sept. 23) and Texas A&M (Oct. 7). The Crimson Tide could also meet up against top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama will begin its season on Sept. 2 when it hosts Middle Tennessee State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.