Alabama in top five of both major preseason polls

Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Photo | Alabama Athletics
Tony Tsoukalas
Managing Editor
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Alabama will begin the season in the top five of both major college football polls. After ranking No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll earlier this month, the Crimson Tide came in at No. 4 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, released Monday.

Georgia took the top spot in the AP, collecting 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Second-ranked Michigan received two first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State received one. Alabama was the top-ranked team in last year’s preseason AP poll before finishing with an 11-2 record and a victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama will play five teams ranked in the AP top 25, including No. 5 LSU (Sept. 9), No. 10 Tennessee (Oct. 21), No 12 Texas (Sept. 9), No. 22 Ole Miss (Sept. 23) and Texas A&M (Oct. 7). The Crimson Tide could also meet up against top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama will begin its season on Sept. 2 when it hosts Middle Tennessee State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

National preseason polls
Rank Coaches Poll  AP Top 25 

1

Georgia (61)

Georgia (60)

2

Michigan

Michigan (2)

3

Alabama (4)

Ohio State (1)

4

Ohio State (1)

Alabama

5

LSU

LSU

6

Southern California

Southern California

7

Penn State

Penn State

8

Florida State

Florida State

9

Clemson

Clemson

10

Tennessee

Washington

11

Washington

Texas

12

Texas

Tennessee

13

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

14

Utah

Utah

15

Oregon

Oregon

16

TCU

Kansas State

17

Kansas State

TCU

18

Oregon State

Oregon State

19

Oklahoma

Wisconsin

20

North Carolina

Oklahoma

21

Wisconsin

North Carolina

22

Ole Miss

Ole Miss

23

Tulane

Texas A&M

24

Texas Tech

Tulane

25

Texas A&M

Iowa
{{ article.author_name }}