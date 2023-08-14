Alabama in top five of both major preseason polls
Alabama will begin the season in the top five of both major college football polls. After ranking No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll earlier this month, the Crimson Tide came in at No. 4 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25, released Monday.
Georgia took the top spot in the AP, collecting 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Second-ranked Michigan received two first-place votes, while No. 3 Ohio State received one. Alabama was the top-ranked team in last year’s preseason AP poll before finishing with an 11-2 record and a victory over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Alabama will play five teams ranked in the AP top 25, including No. 5 LSU (Sept. 9), No. 10 Tennessee (Oct. 21), No 12 Texas (Sept. 9), No. 22 Ole Miss (Sept. 23) and Texas A&M (Oct. 7). The Crimson Tide could also meet up against top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama will begin its season on Sept. 2 when it hosts Middle Tennessee State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
|Rank
|Coaches Poll
|AP Top 25
|
1
|
Georgia (61)
|
Georgia (60)
|
2
|
Michigan
|
Michigan (2)
|
3
|
Alabama (4)
|
Ohio State (1)
|
4
|
Ohio State (1)
|
Alabama
|
5
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
6
|
Southern California
|
Southern California
|
7
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
8
|
Florida State
|
Florida State
|
9
|
Clemson
|
Clemson
|
10
|
Tennessee
|
Washington
|
11
|
Washington
|
Texas
|
12
|
Texas
|
Tennessee
|
13
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
14
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
15
|
Oregon
|
Oregon
|
16
|
TCU
|
Kansas State
|
17
|
Kansas State
|
TCU
|
18
|
Oregon State
|
Oregon State
|
19
|
Oklahoma
|
Wisconsin
|
20
|
North Carolina
|
Oklahoma
|
21
|
Wisconsin
|
North Carolina
|
22
|
Ole Miss
|
Ole Miss
|
23
|
Tulane
|
Texas A&M
|
24
|
Texas Tech
|
Tulane
|
25
|
Texas A&M
|
Iowa