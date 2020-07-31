 Alabama football recruiting update: Crimson Tide pushing hard for 2022 quarterback Tanner Bailey
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama hotly pursuing 2022 in-state QB

Alabama is pushing hard for 2022 quarterback Tanner Bailey in the 2022 class.
Alabama is pushing hard for 2022 quarterback Tanner Bailey in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Tanner Bailey received an offer from Nick Saban in May. Since then, Alabama has been in constant communication with the coveted 2022 quarterback.

Bailey, who lives 20-minutes away from Alabama’s campus in Gordo, has offers from several other top programs, including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU among others. Of that group, he says Alabama and LSU are recruiting him the hardest, stating he talks to Crimson Tide coaches roughly twice a week.

Free 30-Days To BamaInsider.com - Start here

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}