Tanner Bailey received an offer from Nick Saban in May. Since then, Alabama has been in constant communication with the coveted 2022 quarterback.

Bailey, who lives 20-minutes away from Alabama’s campus in Gordo, has offers from several other top programs, including Auburn, Florida State, Georgia and LSU among others. Of that group, he says Alabama and LSU are recruiting him the hardest, stating he talks to Crimson Tide coaches roughly twice a week.