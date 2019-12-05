The early signing period will arrive in less than two weeks. Alabama will host a small group of visitors the next two weekends as the majority of its top targets have already taken their official with the Crimson Tide. Alabama will host five of its commitments this weekend along with one Auburn commitment. Take a look below at the six four-stars making their way to Tuscaloosa.

Smith is a vital piece to the Crimson TIde's recruiting class with major need on the defensive front and his ability to make an early impact. Florida has made things very interesting down the home stretch as he has been in Gainesville several times since his commitment to Alabama. He is set to return to Florida next weekend for an official visit before signing day.

Robinson is a very solid commitment to Alabama. Robinson took unofficial visits to Florida, Florida State and South Carolina after his commitment to Alabama. He decided to completely shut down his recruitment mid-season. Robinson will sign on December 17. He plans on enrolling in January.

Moore committed to Alabama prior to the start of his junior season. He is another rock solid commitment for the Crimson Tide who did not take any additional visits after his early decision. Moore will sign on December 17. He will enroll at Alabama in June.

Latham committed to Alabama late in his junior season. He also shut things down after his commitment. He did not visit any other schools. Latham won the Class 1A Lineman of the Year award in 2018. He plays on both sides of the ball, but expects to play on the defensive line for the Crimson Tide. He was coached by former Alabama tight end Michael Williams.

Alabama is aiming to complete its offensive line class with a potential flip from Cohen. The Auburn commitment attended Alabama's game against LSU in November. He spent time with Nick Saban on Monday after practice. Cohen says his recruitment is "50-50" between the Crimson Tide and Tigers. This is a very big visit for Alabama as it hopes to land Cohen in the next two weeks.

Andrew Bone, of BamaInsider.com, is a real estate broker in the state of Alabama.