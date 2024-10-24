Alabama hosting official visitors, flip targets and elite underclassmen

Alabama is gearing up for another critical weekend of recruits as we delve deeper into the season and the Early Signing Period beginning on December 4. The Crimson Tide are currently sitting with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals Team Rankings, and are among to add a few more pieces to round out this star-studded 2025 class, and also continue to build out the foundation of the 2026 group. Here's more on the big weekend unfolding in Tuscaloosa for the Missouri game:

MULTIPLE AUBURN COMMITS HEADING TO ALABAMA

Anquon Fegans, the No. 6-ranked SAF in the Rivals250 out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High, declared for Auburn over LSU and Georgia in July as the Tigers' run shifted into a different gear and cracked the top five in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. No team has gotten Fegans on campus more than Auburn, which has been a theme into his senior season, too. Alabama is not far behind, though, and is keen on adding another blue-chip safety to this 2025 class. The door is still cracked open in this recruitment in Fegans' recruitment and both the Tide and UCF are set to host the four-star Auburn verbal over the next month beginning with this return to Tuscaloosa this weekend. Also making the trip to Alabama is three-star CB Auburn commit Donovan Starr, who has been well-traveled this fall. The No. 53-ranked cornerback in the country out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood High School, Starr has been on campus at Vanderbilt and Illinois and is set to officially visit both Alabama and Vanderbilt over the next three weeks. The door has also been left open in this one with big visits on tap.

MICAH DEBOSE, JACKSON CANTWELL HEADLINE BLUE-CHIP OL SET TO VISIT

Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is set for a haul of blue-chippers up front set to be on campus. Included in that group are current Crimson Tide commitments four-star OG Micah DeBose and four-star OT Mal Waldrep. DeBose has not entirely shut his recruitment down, but the arrow is certainly trending in that direction after Ohio State made a late push for the four-star offensive lineman with ties to the Cleveland area. DeBose is set to get back to Tuscaloosa for this game and there's a sense that his commitment to the Crimson Tide is growing stronger as Signing Day nears. Jackson Cantwell, the top-ranked player in the Rivals250 for the 2026 cycle out of Nixa (Mo.) is set to visit Tuscaloosa as well. Cantwell was at Alabama as recently as July and has been a regular visitor there along with Georgia, Nebraska and Missouri, who he'll get a chance to see again inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Cantwell is one of a handful of elite juniors expected on campus along with four-star OT Ekene Ogboko out of Garner (S.C.) South Garner High. South Carolina, North Carolina State and Clemson have all had the top-100 tackle on campus this season ahead of Ogboko's first trip up to the Capstone.

LUKE METZ AMONG CRIMSON TIDE COMMITMENTS EXPECTED

Luke Metz's recruitment has endured several wrinkles since becoming one of the first defensive recruits to commit to Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack after their arrival in Tuscaloosa. Metz, the No. 3-ranked LB in the Rivals250 out of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek, was pursued heavily by the in-state Dawgs over the spring and into the summer before Metz locked in with the Tide ahead of his senior season.

Time hasn't stopped Georgia and other programs from continuing to chip away at Metz's commitment to the Crimson Tide, and the Dawgs aren't alone. Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oregon are among the other teams that have stayed in pursuit of the top-100 prospect out of the Peach State, who has made a string of visits back to Tuscaloosa this fall.

MORE ELITE 2026, 2027 RECRUITS EXPECTED AT THE CAPSTONE