All signs from an outsider's perspective point the two Brockermeyers following in the family tradition and staying in-state. They may decide to build their own legacy outside of the Lone Star State. BamaInsider.com had an in-depth conversation with Blake, Tommy and James Brockermeyer about the recruiting journey, how they are managing the recruiting process during the COVID-19 pandemic, pressure on staying home and their serious interest in Alabama which many believe has the best chance to steer the twins away from Texas.

It continued when their father, Blake, signed with Texas in 1991, becoming an All-American and NFL first round draft pick in 1994. Their mother, Kristy, also attended school in Austin, and brother, Luke, will enter his redshirt sophomore season this fall for Coach Tom Herman.

The University of Alabama is one of a handful of schools hoping to flip the script on the Brockermeyer to Texas pipeline which started when Tommy and James' grandfather, Kay, was an offensive tackle for the Longhorns in 1959 under head coach Darrell Royal.

A top prospect in the state of Texas comes with a lot of pressure. A last name like Brockermeyer comes with expectations for your future.

Tommy and James Brockermeyer are two of the most heavily recruited offensive linemen in the country. Tommy, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle, is No. 10 overall in the Rivals100 and the No. 2 offensive lineman in the country. James, stands 6-foot-3, 273-pounds, is the No. 3 ranked center in the country. Their father, Blake, stood 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, was one of the top three offensive linemen in the country during this senior year at Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth (same high school as former Alabama five-star defensive lineman, A'Shawn Robinson).

"It's a whole different recruiting world now," Blake Brockermeyer said. "You couldn't verify anything back then. Kids could just say they were 6-8, and then you see them and they are 6-2. Everything is so different now. My dad used to send VHS tapes of my games every week.

"Nobody was committing early back then. Everyone took their visits after their senior season. There weren't any Junior Days. I used to tell myself if I didn't play well I would lose my scholarship. I had a lot of opportunities, but I had to keep getting better.

"One bad play would ruin my chances to play college football. I kind of fooled myself into thinking that. I kept that edge throughout my whole career, in college and the NFL. Your film is your resume. It was just a totally different era. The recruiting world today is a complete 180."

The former Longhorn strongly considered leaving Texas to play college football. The top schools on his list: Florida State and Washington. Both were heavyweight programs at the time. Brockermeyer could tell there was a bright future at both schools. He was right as the Huskies won the national championship in 1991 and the Seminoles did the same in 1993.

He admits the more he visited out-of-state programs, the more he wanted to stay closer to home. It just didn't have the Texas-home feel to him. Tennessee was the only school he considered in the SEC. Brockermeyer ultimately chose to follow in his father's footsteps. Seattle was just a little too far from home, and he didn't want his parents to fly to see him play each week. His parents were not too interested in him going to Florida State.

Recruiting was much different back in the early ‘90s Brockermeyer remembers receiving constant phone calls from college coaches. Mobile Christian head coach Ronnie Cottrell was Brockermeyer's lead recruiter from Florida State. Brockermeyer will not forget talking to Coach Cottrell almost daily for two years. Coach Cottrell certainly hoped he would have pulled him to Tallahassee.

"Even as a high school player, Blake was very mature," said Coach Ronnie Cottrell. "He was very advanced. You just knew he was going to be an outstanding college player. You knew he was going to be a pro.

""I loved him personally as we had a great relationship. I thought we were going to be able to get him, but in the end he stayed home. He came from a great family and was an outstanding student. He was putting someone in the ground just about every play. He was just a great football player and great person."

Blake went on to become a two-time All-Southwest Conference selection and First Team All-American during his career at Texas. He started all 34 games of his career and did not give up a sack in his final 16 games. He entered the 1995 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected No. 29 overall in the first round by the Carolina Panthers. He ended his nine year NFL career with 103 starts at left tackle in 136 games. He started at left tackle for the Carolina Panthers (1995-1998), the Chicago Bears (1999-2001) and ended his final two years with the Denver Broncos.

He was inducted into the Sun Bowl Hall of Fame, and also the University of Texas Hall of Honor in 2015. Blake worked as a strength coach for 12 years at All Saints Episcopal School in Fort Worth where his children attend/attended. He is now on the SMU coaching staff as a defensive quality control coach. He sees so many changes from when he was a high school football All-American and All-State selection to what the recruiting landscape is today.

"One of the biggest differences is social media," he said. "Twitter is a real big deal obviously. It's easier to communicate. There are so many camps and Junior Days were you can verify everything. You get your height, weight, hand size and wingspan. I didn't do anything like that when I was going through it. You have the Rivals Camps, Opening and Under Armour camps. We did all of those last year. I didn't have the option to do it in high school.

"I think kids today are better coached. There is more information, more training, more personal coaches and more technology available to them. Kids today are a lot better than they used to be. My kids are 1,000x more advanced than I was at this age. I didn't have much coaching at all. I would watch college football, watch how the offensive linemen blocked and try to just figure it out on my own."

He wants his sons to decide whatever is the best option for their future. Their father can explain things and tell them what to look for when visiting schools, spending time with the coaches and forming relationships with players. They need to be happy with their college choice and feel comfortable for the next three-to-five years. Winning is also an important aspect of it all.

"There is nothing more miserable than doing all that work, putting in all the effort and losing every week," their father said. "Winning, getting a good education and being around guys you connect with is very important."

The pressure to join the Texas Longhorn football program is greater than most top prospects in their home state. Their father understands the pressure. He faced it during his senior season from being a legacy and a top in-state prospect.

"I feel like there is always going to be pressure," Brockermeyer said. "I know I felt it, and I'm sure they felt it a lot earlier than I did. My second oldest son, Luke, is also playing football there. I think people just expect it to happen. I think they expect it less now than they did a year ago. The Texas I went to, and the Texas now, is completely different. It's still a great school and great program.

"They are going to have to decide what is best for them. Everyone is different. A lot of schools haven't even tried to recruit them because they assume they are going to Texas. Schools we would have been interested in. I think the benefit of that it has made a competition for just a handful of schools. It has really benefited some, especially Alabama."

The entire world has been flipped upside down with the COVID-19 virus. Spring games have been cancelled throughout the country. Recruiting visits are on-hold and there isn't a clear indication just yet as to when life will return to normal. James and Tommy are in a unique situation whereas they can take two official visits to their top five programs. James was scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on April 3-5. His family would have joined with him including Tommy. Tommy can take an official visit to Alabama, along with other schools, down the road (including James).

"No one really knows what's going to happen," their father said. "I am just assuming spring football is going to get cancelled around the country. The recruiting calendar will probably move back some. It's just a complete guess on my part as to what's going to happen. Whenever it's safe to travel and go places again we will head back to Tuscaloosa. We are bummed about missing that official visit on April 3. It would have been a very beneficial trip.

"We were also scheduled to visit LSU in May which probably isn't going to happen. We were also planning on taking trips to Texas and Auburn. I know we were also coming back to Alabama at the end of June. I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll definitely be back at Alabama at some point. We just don't know if this whole situation will change things as far as trimming the list down."