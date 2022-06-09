Alabama hoping to hit jackpot with JuCo linebacker Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson, inside linebacker from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi (by way of Memphis), took his first trip to the University of Alabama on Saturday. Jefferson said it was also the first time he has ever been in the state. Alabama offered Jefferson earlier this spring, and he showcased just why the Tide considers him a priority target.

"It was fantastic," Jefferson told BamaInsider regarding his first visit to Alabama "I absolutely loved it. I hung out, talked to the coaches and camped. I told the coaches I wanted to work."

Those who saw Jefferson on Saturday described his performance as "unbelievable." Jefferson was a little more modest as he said, "I feel like I did all right. I can always improve. The coaches watched the film and liked what they saw."

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound worked out at inside linebacker with defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Jefferson has been clocked at a 4.37 40-yard dash, and he is a wanted target for Coach Golding and Nick Saban.

"I think Coach Golding and I are going to get along really well," he said. “I really like his style of coaching. He has produced a lot of guys. I can see myself getting coached and developed under him.

"I most definitely talked with Coach Saban. We talked about a lot of different things. Everything he said was very positive. It was just straight love from him."

Jefferson will visit Ole Miss this weekend. He will take officials to Texas A&M (June 17-19) and Florida (June 24-26). A decision will likely happen sometime in August. He will likely take an official visit to Alabama this fall. He doesn't claim a leader, but Alabama is possibly tough to beat.

"I just love everything about Alabama," he said. "It's just all love. The love they are showing me is really important to me. Out of everyone (linebackers) in JuCo they are coming after me. I'm not big, but I am fast. I don't look like your stereotypical linebacker.

"They are showing me so much love. They are coming after me for a reason, not just to say they are recruiting me. My mom went with me over there. She loved it. They took care of her while I was doing the camp. That really meant a lot to me.”

The JuCo star recorded 53 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, and three sacks during his freshman season at Pearl River. He is on track to graduate in December.

Watch freshman season highlights!