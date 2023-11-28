The latest release of the College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled tonight at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. Don’t expect much movement when it comes to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide currently sits at No. 8 in the CFP rankings, the same spot it has been in each of the previous four reveals this season. That doesn’t figure to change tonight, even after Ohio State fell to Michigan over the weekend.

The Buckeyes remained above Texas and Alabama in both the Associated Press top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll released Sunday. Chances are, the College Football Playoff will see it the same way — at least for this week.

That won’t come as a surprise to Alabama’s players. They’ve been used to being overlooked since their Week 2 loss to Texas. Instead, they’re focused on the only thing they can control — knocking off top-ranked Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

“We kind of knew that it is this game [that will] kind of be the deciding game for this type of situation,” Alabama cornerback Malachi Moore said Monday. “But I don't think that needs to be our focus this week. I think our focus this week is to go out there and execute and have championship-level preparation. And make sure everybody knows how big this game is. How important it is to all of our fans. Yeah, we just have to go out and execute and play together and play the 60 minutes."

Alabama needed all 60 minutes to pull out a 27-24 victory at Auburn over the weekend. While Jalen Milroe’s 31-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal in the final minute will go down as one of the top plays in Iron Bowl history, the Crimson Tide’s narrow win over a 6-6 Auburn team doesn’t do much for its resume.

That being said, Alabama (11-1, 8-0 in the SEC) is a much different team than the side that suffered a 34-24 defeat to Texas inside Bryant-Denny Stadium nearly three months ago.

The Crimson Tide’s offensive line, which surrendered five sacks in the loss to the Longhorns, has given up just four over its last four games. Milroe also looks like a different quarterback than the one who threw two costly interceptions against Texas. Over his past four games, he’s combined for 1,206 total yards and 15 touchdowns despite being pulled early from blowouts over Kentucky and Chattanooga. Meanwhile, Alabama’s stingy defense has played up to its expectations, holding each of its opponents to under 30 points since the Week 2 defeat.

Alabama knows it can’t wipe away its previous shortcomings. Instead, the Tide hopes the committee can recognize its improvement and judge it on the team it has become.

Or maybe even the team it could still develop into.

“The biggest thing, we’re not a finished product, and I think that’s a scary thing,” Milroe said Monday. “When we’re all clicking, as a whole football team, it’s a scary sight. We constantly need to improve. Offensively, there are some things we need to clean up. But the biggest thing, with progression, it takes acknowledging where you need to improve at, and we’ve done a good job of that in the locker room. We’re constantly building and acknowledging that there needs to be a lot of effort toward a common goal and that we constantly need to improve.”

Alabama will have a chance to prove itself to the committee this week as it goes up against a Georgia team that just set the SEC record with 29 consecutive wins. An upset over the Bulldogs would allow the Crimson Tide to add the nation’s most impressive win to its resume.

That might not be enough to completely punch a playoff ticket, but an impressive performance against Georgia would make Alabama hard for the committee to keep out.

“We really don’t try to pay attention to that,” Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker said Tuesday when asked about the playoff rankings. “We try to control what we can control, and what we can control as far as the poll and the committee goes is going out and dominating this weekend and really forcing their hand.”

Alabama and Georgia are set to kickoff on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Georgia is currently a 6-point favorite in the matchup according to Caesers Sportsbook. However, Alabama has come away with the conference title in each of its last eight appearances in the SEC Championship Game. That includes a 41-24 victory over Georgia in 2021, the Bulldogs’ last defeat.

The SEC champion has been included in the College Football Playoff in each of its previous nine years of existence.

“Everything will take care of itself after this game,” Moore said, “and that's that's what our focus will be on this week."