An upset scare at Texas wasn’t enough to knock Alabama from its place atop the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but it did drop the Crimson TIde a spot to No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25.

Alabama earned 39 of the 65 first-place votes in the coaches poll while Georgia (25) and No. 3 Ohio State (1) also received top consideration. In the AP top 25, Georgia received 53 of the 63 first-place votes while Alabama (9) and Ohio State received the others.

Alabama and Georgia were joined by six other SEC schools in the coaches poll, including No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida and No. 22 Texas A&M. The same eight SEC schools were included in the AP top 25 as Georgia and Alabama were followed by No. 9 Kentucky, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 18 Florida, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 24 Texas A&M.

Alabama is set to play at Arkansas (Oct. 1), Tennessee (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (No. 12) and will host Texas A&M (Oct. 8) as part of its regular-season slate.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) will return home to Bryant-Denny Stadium this week where it will host (1-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.