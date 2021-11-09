Alabama holds firm at No. 2 in second College Football Playoff rankings

A sloppy win over an unranked LSU team wasn’t enough to drop Alabama in the latest installment of the College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide once again finds itself at No. 2 behind No. 1 Georgia while No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State round out the top four.

At the moment, Cincinnati and Michigan would be the first two teams left out of this year’s playoff as they sit at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. Michigan State dropped 4 places to No. 7 following its loss to Purdue.

Alabama’s resume took a bit of a hit as Mississippi State fell to Tennesee, knocking the Bulldogs from the rankings. At the moment, Alabama’s only win against a ranked team is its 42-21 victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 2. The Tide still hosts No. 25 Arkansas and will face No. 17 Auburn on the road to finish its regular-season schedule. If Alabama wins out, it will also face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

This season’s College Football Playoff semifinal games will be held on Dec. 31. The two designated semifinal bowl games are the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas and the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. The national championship game will be held on Jan. 10 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Alabama will host New Mexico State on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

The third edition of the CFP rankings will be released next Tuesday (Nov. 16) at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.