TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nick Saban said freshman defensive back Tony Micthell was "suspended from all team activities" until Alabama gets more information regarding his arrest during his Monday press conference.

"Everybody's got an opportunity to make choices and decisions," Saban said. "There's no such thing as the wrong place at the wrong time. You've got to be responsible for who you're with, who you're around, what you do and who you associate yourself with and the situation you put yourself in.

Mitchell was arrested in Florida Thursday morning on a marijuana possession with the intent to sell charge. According to the Holmes County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, Mitchell and Christophre Lewis of Valley Grande, Alabama, were arrested with "a significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash."

Lewis was also charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.

Mitchell, a former four-star safety, was the No. 162 overall player in the 2023 class and the No. 10 player at his position. Last season, he helped Thompson High School to its fourth consecutive state title last season, tallying 56 total tackles and eight tackles for loss for a defense that allowed 12 points per game.