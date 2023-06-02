With the SEC announcing it would maintain the eight-game conference schedule when Texas and Oklahoma join in 2024, it was met with mixed reviews.

During the spring meetings, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was vocal about having an all-Power 5 schedule, hoping to play the best teams in college football week after week. The SEC's decision doesn't completely negate Saban's ideology, but those hoping for more conference games may have to wait as the SEC will re-evaluate the nine-game schedule ahead of the 2025 season.

"Well I think there's good and bad to both," Saban said on Friday while dedicating Habitat for Humanity House No. 20. "I know there are some issues going to nine games for future schedules that we've put together in terms of playing or trying to play two Power 5 schools each year along with the SEC schedule," Saban said. "So I think eventually we'll probably move to more involvement and more SEC games. But I think this has happened so quickly, it's really hard to make a lot of changes that fast. Whatever it is, we're excited about the opportunity and challenges."

The full 2024 schedule won't be released until June 14.