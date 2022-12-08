TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Before his team's first true road test of the season, Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave a brief injury update on Dom Welch during his media availability on Thursday.

Welch has been hampered by a calf injury since he arrived in Tuscaloosa from St. Bonaventure. The 6-foot-5 guard from Buffalo, New York was held out of the South Dakota State game and was spotted in warmups wearing street clothes.

With Alabama getting set for its first true road test against a high major program, Welch's status remains uncertain according to Oats.

"He's not doing anything live in practice yet," Oats said. "It's kind of a day-by-day deal. We're getting him more and more not live stuff to see how he handles it. We were off yesterday and we'll see how he handles it today."

Welch brings a wealth of experience to the team, garnering 105 starts in 110 career games during his college career.

In 33 starts last season with the Bonnies, he averaged 12.3 points, 6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Welch was a consistent 3-point threat for St. Bonaventure sporting a 37% clip from deep during his tenure. Welch's ability to shoot the ball from behind the arc would be a welcome addition for the Crimson Tide, who are currently ranked No. 126 in the country in 3-point shooting percentage.