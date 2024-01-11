Alabama appears to be narrowing in on its next head coach. According to multiple reports, Thursday was a busy and productive day for athletic director Greg Byrne as he looks to name Nick Saban’s replacement in a timely manner.

Shortly after Saban broke the news of his retirement to his team Wednesday, Byrne informed Crimson Tide players that the coaching search would not be a drawn-out process and that the goal was to name a new head coach within a 72-hour period.

Nothing is holding Alabama to that time frame. However, a speedy hire could be crucial in the Tide preventing a roster exodus as players are given a 30-day window to transfer following a coaching change.

With all that in mind, here’s an updated list of candidates to consider for the opening.