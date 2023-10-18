TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jalen Milroe claims he’s feeling just fine. Given the quarterback’s chiseled 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame, he’s probably telling the truth.

While Alabama’s 31 allowed sacks haven’t yet taken a toll on its quarterback’s health, they’ve done some serious damage to the offense's production — 208 yards to be exact. That’s not even counting the yards lost on halted drives, as 17 of the Crimson Tide’s sacks have occurred on third downs.

“I do think we have guys that are capable,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Monday. “I think it goes back to that same attention to detail. There’s little things like in certain protections, I know I have inside help. So why would I get beat outside? Does that make sense? These are not all capability issues.”

Nick Saban didn’t single anyone out, but that message might as well be addressed to true freshman Kadyn Proctor and redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett, who have both struggled mightily at the left tackle position.

Proctor and Pritchett were responsible for all five of Alabama’s sacks against Arkansas last weekend. Proctor accounted for a pair on 18 pass-blocking snaps while Pritchett had three on just 12 pass-blocking opportunities.

According to Pro Football Focus, those two are the only Alabama offensive linemen responsible for multiple sacks this season. The scouting service faults Milroe’s supporting cast for just 19 of the Tide’s 31 allowed sacks. Of that, Proctor has allowed seven, followed by Pritchett with three and running back Jase McClellan with two.

So what’s next for the pair of five-star tackles?

“I’m telling these guys to be a lot more consistent,” Alabama left guard Tyler Booker said Tuesday. “The thing that gets them in trouble is not focusing on their technique. They have all the talent in the world. It’s just consistency and focusing on technique. So that’s what I’m going to be reiterating to them all week long.”

That message hasn’t seemed to sink in over the first seven weeks of the season. At this point in the year, it’s worth asking if it ever will.

The peanut gallery of media members and message-board coaches have come up with a few suggestions for Nick Saban moving forward.

The most popular request is to move junior right tackle J.C. Latham to the left side where he could protect Milroe’s blindside. That could create a similar problem on the right, but at least at the quarterback would have a better look at what’s coming toward him. Latham, who earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Arkansas, has allowed just one sack this season and boasts a team-high 82.9 pass-blocking grade from PFF.

While that might look like the right move on paper, it appears as though Saban has other plans.

“I guess the question you also have to ask yourself is would that make us any better at right tackle?” Saban said when asked about the move Monday. “Or do you just try to attack the solution of trying to get the left tackle to play to the standard that you need him to play, without making multiple changes to the offensive line. We can have a debate about that. Nobody really knows the answer to that. But we have made a commitment to try to keep some stability with the guys where they're playing, and get the guys to play left tackle better.”

If Saban wants to stick with Latham at right tackle, a more creative changeup could be to move Booker out to left tackle. The 6-foot-5, 352-pound sophomore has played exclusively at guard during his two seasons at Alabama, but he has earned a solid 74.3 pass-blocking mark from PFF. Perhaps when redshirt sophomore Terrence Ferguson II returns from his ankle injury, he could take on the left guard position and allow Booker to go out wide.

However, if such a move is in the Tide’s future plans, it has yet to be discussed.

“That’s just not really a concern of ours,” Booker said. “Our concern is just doing what the coaches tell us to do, being able to execute wherever they put us. So if I am called upon to do that, I’ll be ready for it, but I haven’t had any talks with the coaches about that. So my concern is just doing my job and just helping those guys at tackle improve.”

At the moment, Alabama’s plan appears to be to endure the growing pains — and, perhaps in Milroe’s case, actual pains — while hoping its two young tackles catch on sooner rather than later.

“Experience is the best teacher, so the more those guys play, the better that they’ll get,” Booker said. “But at the same time, you have to play with technique in order to earn that playing time that will in turn get you better in the future. So those guys just have to pay more attention to their technique and what they do off the field to prepare.

“But that’s everybody on the offensive line. They’re not the only guys that have made mistakes, we can all be better as a unit.”

Alabama's offensive line will certainly have to play better this week as it goes up against a Tennessee defense that ranks second in the SEC and fourth nationally, averaging 4.0 sacks per game. The Volunteers feature one of the nation’s top pass-rushing duos in defensive linemen James Pearce Jr. (six sacks) and Tyler Baron (five sacks) who are certain to be licking their chops heading into the matchup.

“What I’m gonna reiterate to the team and talk to the team about this week is just making sure that we play consistent Alabama football,” Booker said. “Make sure that we execute when we need to and not take our foot off the gas. I feel like we’re playing complimentary football as far as offense and defense goes, more offensively when we’re running and throwing the ball really well, I feel like we’re one of the best teams in the country, but we just gotta do that for 60 minutes.”