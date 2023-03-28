Alabama guard Nimari Burnett has entered the transfer portal, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Burnett started the first nine games as the Crimson Tide's shooting guard, including the team's win over No. 1 Houston, until an injury to his left wrist sidelined him for over a month. By the time he returned, Jaden Bradley had taken over his starting job and became one of the first guards off the bench, settling into his role as Alabama's best defensive guard. He finished the season averaging 5.5 points in 14.7 minutes per game.

After playing 20 minutes or more in four of his first nine games, he eclipsed that amount just once for the rest of the season.

This will mark his second transfer in his career as he came to Tuscaloosa after a season at Texas Tech in 2020. The former McDonald's All-American left Lubbock after playing in 12 games as a freshman. A preseason knee injury kept Burnett out for the entire 2021-22 season with Alabama.