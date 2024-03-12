Mark Sears is Alabama basketball’s lone representative on the Associated Press’ All-SEC released Tuesday. The senior guard earned first-team honors along with Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht, Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves, Auburn forward Johni Broome, Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith and Tennessee forward Jonas Aidoo.

Knecht was a unanimous selection for SEC Player of the Year. He and Broome were the only two unanimous first-team selections. Knecht, a Northern Colorado transfer, also took home SEC Newcomer of the Year while South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris was named SEC Coach of the Year.

Sears leads Alabama and ranks second in the SEC with 21.1 points per game. He has scored 20 or more points in 21 games this season, which is the most by an Alabama player since Reggie King's school-record 23 games in 1978-79. Sears is shooting 50.6% from the field (No. 6 in the SEC) and 44.1% from 3-point range. His 4.1 assists per game ranks No. 6 in the conference.

Earlier Tuesday, Sears was named a second-team All-America selection by the Sporting News, one of four lists recognized by the NCAA toward consensus All-America status.

The senior is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I. He is also one of just two Division I players this year who has 650 points, 125 assists, 120 rebounds and 75 three-pointers this season.