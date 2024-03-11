Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears was named first-team All-SEC. The league's office announced the full slate of basketball honors Monday. Sears is the fourth player in the last five seasons to earn first-team All-SEC honors under Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats.

Since transferring from Ohio last season Sears has been a key cog for the Crimson Tide. He took his game to new heights this season, becoming the best player in nations No. 1 ranked scoring offense. His 21.1 points per game ranks No. 2 in the SEC. He's scored 20 or more points in 21 games this season, which is the most by an Alabama player since Reggie King's school-record 23 games in 1978-79.

Sears' scoring has also come on extremely efficient shooting splits of 50.6% from the field (No. 6 in the SEC) and 44.1% from 3-point range. His 4.1 assists per game ranks No. 6 in the conference.

In addition to his All-SEC nod, Sears is also a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I. He is also one of just two Division I players this year who has 650 points, 125 assists, 120 rebounds and 75 three-pointers this season.

Tennessee's Dalton Knecht was named SEC Player of the Year. Knecht led the conference in scoring averaging 21.4 points per game and helped the Volunteers earn the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina's Lamont Paris earned SEC Coach of the Year honors. The Gamecocks were picked to finished last in the conference and came in fifth.

Kentucky freshmen Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham earned Freshman of the Year and Sixth-Man of the Year honors respectively. Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler was named Defensive Player of the Year and Missouri's Sean East II was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Here's the full list of All-SEC teams: