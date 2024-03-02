Alabama basketball will be without guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for its massive clash against No. 4 Tennessee, according to a UA spokesperson.

Wrightsell is still recovering from a head injury and has been listed as day-to-day. He was on the court participating in warmups an hour and a half before the game time, but the senior guard won't be available for Saturday's contest.

"With the head injuries, you can't rush it," Oats said Friday. "He's going through workouts. It's really day-to-day based on meetings with was Clarke (Holter) our trainer (and) Dr. Bitner a doctor and neurologist. They say he's doing really well and he's getting much better... when he can play they're going to let me know he can play. I don't have an answer yet on that, but hopefully it's pretty quick."

Before he got hurt, Wrightsell solidified himself as a starter in Alabama’s small-ball lineup. He is averaging nine points and 3.2 rebounds per game, and shooting 42.4% from the floor and 44.5% from beyond the arc this season. The Cal State Fullerton transfer recorded his first double-double of the season against LSU on Feb. 10, tallying 21 points and 10 rebounds. Against Texas A&M, he scored 16 points while going 4 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Freshman forward Jarin Stevenson has started in place of Wrightsell in the last three games. Stevenson had eight points, three rebounds and a pair of assists in Alabama’s 103-88 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday.

The slightly short-handed Crimson Tide will take sole possession of first place in the SEC with a win over Tennessee.